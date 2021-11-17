President Biden Launches Hummer EV During GM Factory Visit

The Hummer EV, which The Drive tested in prototype form last month, could be seen rearing up during the short acceleration runs, as the huge torque of the motors flung the vehicle down the pavement. Returning to the press pack, Biden appeared enthused with the performance of the vehicle. "Anyone want to jump in the back, or on the roof?" joked Biden, adding "These suckers are something else." Biden also tried out the "crab walk" mode which gives the Hummer EV advanced maneuverability.

Biden later appeared on the podium at the Factory ZERO grand opening event. The President gave a speech that touched on a wide range of global issues as well as the subject of the Hummer EV.

During the speech, the President brought up his 1967 Corvette got as a wedding gift from his father. "I thought that was the hells bells, man," said Biden, noting the car's 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds. Using the car as a comparison to the new Hummer EV, Biden stated "This truck... three times heavier, 0-60 in three seconds!" The President didn't hold back with praise, stating "That Hummer's one hell of a vehicle, man" to applause from the audience.