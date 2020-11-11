Honda Launching World’s First Production Car With 'Eyes-Off' Self-Driving Tech by Mid-2021

Honda has received regulatory approval from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) to begin selling vehicles equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving, the automaker announced on Wednesday.

In a press release, Honda highlighted that it would begin the sale of the Honda Legend equipped with its all-new "Traffic Jam Pilot" feature by the end of the company's fiscal year (March 31, 2021). The feature is reportedly similar to GM's Super Cruise and Ford's Active Drive Assist in the sense that all road conditions must be perfect before Traffic Jam Pilot can be activated.

However, unlike the current domestic offerings where the driver is still technically in control of the vehicle, SAE J3016 defines Level 3 as a vehicle-operated functionality while engaged.

Should the vehicle need to disengage for any reason, the driver must be alerted before the driving conditions become unsatisfactory. Controls (including steering, accelerating, and braking) can then be handed back over to the driver who must continue to drive until the feature can be re-engaged under adequate conditions. Furthermore, despite Honda classifying its Level 3 offering as "eyes off" driving, the vehicle must also be equipped with a Driver Monitoring System which recognizes the condition of the driver.

There's a slew of other requirements that Honda must meet in order to launch the feature, including data retention, cybersecurity measures, and even a request to have a sticker on the backside of the vehicle's body to indicate that it is equipped with advanced vehicle autonomy.