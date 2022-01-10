Mazda Patent App Shows Hybrid Rotary Engine That Powers the Rear Wheels

Everyone's been waiting for a new rotary-powered Mazda since the RX-8 bowed out in 2012. Mazda itself even built an RX-Vision Concept that many believed would preview an eventual RX-9; that was way back in 2015, though, and we still haven't seen anything like it enter production. The car world had more or less accepted that rotaries would only have a future as EV range extenders—that is, until Friday when a patent application was unveiled showing what looks like a hybrid rotary engine that drives the rear wheels.

Detailed patent drawings from Europe were published on a Japanese Hatena blog, which pointed out key details that hint this may be a three-rotor engine. Indeed, there are what look like three spark plug holes and three rotor housings, so it would likely be pretty potent. Factor in the electrification aspect and it's doubtful anyone would call it underwhelming like they did with the naturally aspirated RX-8.