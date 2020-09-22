Musk Claims Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' Enters Beta Testing In the Next Month or So

Tesla has been pre-selling its "Full Self-Driving" capability for a couple years, with a brief pause in the middle when it was taking too long to roll out to customers. It's been back on the order form for a while now, though, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk delivered some news for those waiting for the suite during today's Battery Day announcements: Expect the Full-Self Driving suite to enter a private beta test in about a month.

"I think we'll hopefully release a private beta of Autopilot—the full self-driving version of Autopilot—in, I think a month or so?" Musk said, as quoted by CNET Roadshow.

Full-Self Driving is really just an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)—as in, it still requires your attention as it can't fully drive itself—but it comes with the most powerful Autopilot system yet.

Tesla discounted its standard Autopilot system by $1,000 in June ahead of Full-Self Driving's release, so it's clear that they had some faith that Full-Self Driving would roll out soon. After all, Tesla claimed that Full Self-Driving would be on the subscription menu by the end of 2020 back in April. As it stands, basic Autopilot is really just a pretty polished combination of radar cruise control and lane-keeping assist.