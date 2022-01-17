A Plant’s Been Growing Through This Rusty GMC Sierra for Months. Its Owner Still Drives It

I'm a believer in fate. Some stories, I feel like they find me rather than the other way around. That's the case with this absurdly rusty GMC Sierra, whose rocker panel is providing a place for an actual plant to grow as I write this. It's not a new thing, either. Its owner, Al Arcidiacono, noticed it way back in August and it's alive even today. Before you ask, yeah, he still drives it.
Now, this early 2000s truck deserves credit for just how much rust it wears. It lives in Florida and even though the tailgate sports a sticker that advertises a Massachusetts dealer, it's not original to the pickup. Some of the patches are impressive, like those above each rear wheel, and Al deserves credit for that alone.