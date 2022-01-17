A Plant’s Been Growing Through This Rusty GMC Sierra for Months. Its Owner Still Drives It

He and his truck have become celebrities amongst Facebook's pickup owner community, which maybe wasn't his plan after graduating high school. Nevertheless, he posted in the GMT800s With Threatening Auras group when he noticed the greenery growing just below the driver's door. From there, they've developed an admittedly strange cult following that makes me glad to be on social media for once.

Nearly six months later, Al still provides updates on the truck, though most of them are posted to a new group with 136 members at the time of writing: Al Arcidiacono's GMT800 Rocker Tree. More specifically, it's an umbrella plant—I asked my high school ag teacher. Al had it confirmed independently, too.

"Let me go out and take some new pics as I’m sure it has grown more since I checked last," said Al in response to my initial reach out on Facebook. "I only drive the truck every few weeks which has probably helped the tree survive this long. It’s just a dump/Home Depot runner for me at this point in its life. "