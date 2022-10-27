2023 Ford Super Duty Can Tow Up to 40,000 Pounds, Reclaims Pickup Towing Title

The 2023 Ford Super Duty reclaims the pickup towing title for the Blue Oval. The new model boasts the best maximum tow ratings across all types of towing in the heavy-duty pickup space.

Across the board, the new range of Super Duty trucks can tow some serious loads. The F-450 pickup is rated for up to 40,000 pounds towing gooseneck trailers. That world-beating figure is half the combined weight of a semi-truck and a loaded trailer, as noted by Ford. The F-350 dual-rear-wheel (DRW) model comes in close behind, rated for up to 38,000 lbs. When it comes to fifth-wheel towing, the F-450 can do up to 35,000 lbs in DRW spec.

The conventional towing numbers are similarly impressive. The F-450 Crew Cab is capable of pulling a maximum of 30,000 pounds. Meanwhile, the F-350 DRW will pull up to 28,000 pounds on a conventional hitch, and the single-rear-wheel model is close behind at up to 25,000 pounds. It gives Ford the best figures for towing all trailer types in the heavy-duty pickup segment.

Ford claims the new Super Duty offers the highest tow ratings across gooseneck, fifth wheel, and conventional trailers of any heavy-duty pickup. Ford

Maximum payload for the new Super Duty is also best-in-class, rated at up to 8,000 lbs depending on model and trim selections. That's good for 100 bags of cement at 80 lbs each, Ford notes, which should be plenty to keep most jobsites moving. The available onboard scale option also allows measuring your payload accurately, important if you're pushing up against the limits.

Super Duty trucks are also available with class-leading power, with the high-output 6.7-liter V8 diesel the star of the range. It boasts 500 horsepower and a truly huge 1,200 lb-ft of torque. That should make towing even the heaviest trailers a breeze. When it comes to gas trucks, Ford's 7.3-liter V8 again comes out on top with 430 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque.

Ford are claiming the "Heavy-Duty Triple Crown" for the new Super Duty, as per the best-in-class towing ratings, payload, and power figures. Unfortunately, you can't get all of those on the same truck. The F-450 regular cab with the diesel will get you the best possible tow rating and power. Best payload, however, is available on the F-350 regular cab dually with the special heavy-duty payload package.

From spring 2023, Ford will offer cameras and parking sensors in the Super Duty that give you a clear view even when the tailgate is down. Ford

For Ford, though, the Super Duty is not just about big numbers. It's taken the time to back that up with useful tech as well. The new model boasts an industry-first "Tailgate Down" camera and reversing sensors so you can still back up easily even when your tailgate is lowered. The 360-degree Trailer Camera Package also helps by giving a all-around view of the truck, cargo box, and your trailer. Ford also offers the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist to aid in hooking up to trailers, as well as the Smart Hitch to help get your weight distribution correct between truck and trailer.

If you're a diehard fan of Ford trucks, this news will give you plenty to lord over your Ram and Chevy mates next time you're arguing at the bar. And, once you're done drinking and you've sobered up, you'll be able to haul plenty more than your rivals, too.