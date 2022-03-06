2022 Ferrari 296 GTB First Drive Review: The 818-HP Hybrid V6 Doesn't Disappoint

Ways and (Golden) Means

The 296 is deceptively small, sitting nearly five inches lower than a Porsche 911 Turbo and just three inches longer than the rear-engined Stuttgart sled. Curb weight without a 165-pound driver is a claimed 3,527 pounds, undercutting the Turbo’s 3,635-pound mass despite complex hybrid and battery components—though it’s out-skinnied by the McLaren Artura’s anticipated 3,300-pound weight. You wouldn’t know it from the curvy bodywork, but even though it isn’t slapped with a picnic table-sized rear wing (I’m looking at you, Lambo), the 296’s discreet active aero elements can create up to 800 pounds of downforce at 160 mph. It also has a wheelbase that’s some two inches shorter than the SF90’s.

Climb inside and the cabin feels sparse, sleek, and unencumbered by conventional architecture. There are no bulky protrusions or a center stack packed with switchgear, just thin carbon fiber and leather seats facing an airy swath of leather-wrapped dashboard and a big windscreen with an expansive view of the road ahead. It wouldn’t be the 21st century without a digitized instrument cluster, and the 296 goes the whole hog on the zeros and ones with a wraparound screen that presents a convincing rendition of Ferrari’s familiar yellow tachometer front and center. The panel can be modded with various bits of data flanking the tach, or a full view of the navigation map with a small inset depicting speed and gear position. Many details are well thought-out, like the oddly satisfying rectangular space where the key fob, finished with an exquisite cloisonné prancing horse, fits perfectly. However, some out-of-the-way bits, like the thermoplastic trim on the door, require a pricey carbon package upgrade to keep the 296 feeling as baller as its MSRP suggests it is.

As much as most of us love the jewelry of physical instrument needles, the curved screen fits the purpose here without feeling gimmicky. On the other hand, the haptic controls disappoint. Yes, the Manettino remains wonderfully mechanical, with a just-clicky-enough feel as it ticks into Wet, Sport, Race, CT Off (which loosens stability control and disables traction control), or all-off settings. But on the left side of the redesigned steering wheel is what Ferrari calls an eManettino. The backlit display disappears into a black panel when not in use, and activates eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, or Qualify settings when activated by touch. Equally upsetting is the replacement of the big, red, satisfyingly spring-loaded engine start button with a haptic surface at the 6 o’clock position, as well as a haptic voice command button that can easily get accidentally triggered when tapping the left turn signal. Such are the tradeoffs when a storied Italian brand stays aggressively on top of its future-friendly hustle.