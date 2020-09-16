Ferrari Collector and Instagram Influencer Josh Cartu Charged in Alleged $165M Call Center Scam

Trading "binary options" is basically thinly-veiled gambling, as these are typically manipulated by those offering them, ensuring that the house always wins. They are, of course, not presented in this manner, but the way they work is simple. Renowned Instagrammer, rich dude, boy racer, and connoisseur of the finer things in life Joshua Cartu—along with brothers David and Johnathan—ran several binary trading platforms under the guise of "Cartu Brands." They allegedly manipulated them in ways to ensure they would always end up making money. This is, of course, fraud. Now they're being prosecuted for it, according to Times of Isreal. Here's how it works: You bet that X stock will by worth Y value by a certain time with a certain amount of money. For instance, I could bet $50 that Nikola's stock would be worth three dollars tomorrow by noon. If right, I would make that money back with a certain percentage of winnings. If wrong, I would lose my $50. Considering Cartu and Co.'s company reportedly always won, he will likely have to say goodbye to his collection of exotic cars—primarily Ferraris—that he so often showed off on his admittedly drool-worthy Instagram account. What a shame.

If you're interested in the wide variety of cars he had, you should probably start snooping around his Instagram before it inevitably gets deleted. Just from the post above, you can see he likes his 488s, and a number of other vintage cars (although it's not clear if those are his.) He often bragged about his many flights in his own jet and chopper transfers. He was also rarely seen being chauffered in anything other than a current-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom. Cartu ceased posting on his account back in March, likely because of ongoing investigations into his activities. It's only now that he's been formally charged, but suspicions about he and his brother's business ventures have been active for some time. In fact, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleges that the brothers—assisted by other accomplices abroad—operated several Israel-based call centers targeting victims in the United States and other countries for five years between May 2013 and April 2018. They were also sued previously in May of 2020 by the Ontario Securities Commission of Canada for targeting potential "investors" in that respective nation.