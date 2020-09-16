Driver in Fatal Uber Autonomous Prototype Crash Charged With Negligent Homicide

On the night of March 18, 2018, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was struck and killed by an Uber-operated Volvo XC90 equipped with prototype autonomous driving technology. Investigators determined the SUV's driver, 46-year-old Rafael Stuart Vasquez, had been distracted by watching a TV show on his phone during the moments leading to the crash. For that reason, Vasquez has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with Herzberg's death.

According to a Maricopa County Attorney's Office statement reported by Automotive News, a grand jury leveled the charges at Vasquez in late August at a court appearance where he initially pled not guilty. Vasquez is not in custody, but will reportedly wear an anklet to prevent flight before a pre-trial set for Oct. 27.

"Distracted driving is an issue of great importance in our community," stated Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel, per AN. "When a driver gets behind the wheel of a car, they have a responsibility to control and operate that vehicle safely and in a law-abiding manner."