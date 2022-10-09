The War Zone
Here’s All 143 Vehicles That Will Be in Need for Speed Unbound

Some iconic classics will get a new cartoonish visual overhaul.

Oct 9, 2022
Here’s All 143 Vehicles That Will Be in Need for Speed Unbound
Nico DeMattia
Need for Speed is back and it's bigger than ever. EA just released a list of 143 cars that will be featured in the game and many of them are proper car-nerd cars. Cars like the Mercedes 190E 2.5 16-valve, a 1975 Volvo 242DL, 1973 Porsche 911 RSR 2.8, and the Aston Martin Vulcan are all in the game. Of course, your standard sports cars and supercars—Mustangs, BMWs, and Lamborghinis—will be featured, too. Here's the full list of cars you'll be able to drive in Need for Speed: Unbound:

  1. Acura NSX 2017 
  2. Acura RSX-S 2004 
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016 
  4. Aston Martin DB5 1964 
  5. Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018 
  6. Aston Martin DB11 2017 
  7. Aston Martin Vulcan 2016 
  8. BMW M3 2006 
  9. BMW M3 Evolution II 1988 
  10. BMW X6 M 2016 
  11. BMW M3 2010 
  12. BMW M5 2018 
  13. BMW Z4 M40i 2019 
  14. BMW M4 Coupe 2018 
  15. BMW M2 Competition 2019 
  16. BMW M1 1981 
  17. BMW i8 Coupe 2018 
  18. BMW M4 GTS 2016 
  19. BMW M3 Convertible 2010 
  20. BMW M4 Convertible 2017 
  21. BMW i8 Roadster 2018 
  22. Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017 
  23. Buick Grand National GNX 1987 
  24. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020 
  25. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020 
  26. Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965 
  27. Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 
  28. Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014 
  29. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013 
  30. Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967 
  31. Chevrolet Bel Air 1955 
  32. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019 
  33. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017 
  34. Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014 
  35. Dodge Charger R/T 1969 
  36. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019 
  37. Ferrari LaFerrari 2016 
  38. Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984 
  39. Ferrari 488 GTB 2016 
  40. Ferrari F40 1988 
  41. Ferrari 458 Italia 2009 
  42. Ferrari 488 Pista 2019 
  43. Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018 
  44. Ferrari 458 Spider 2011 
  45. Ford F-150 Raptor 2017 
  46. Ford Mustang GT 2015 
  47. Ford GT 2017 
  48. Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969 
  49. Ford Mustang 1965 
  50. Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990 
  51. Ford Crown Victoria 2008 
  52. Ford Focus RS 2016 
  53. Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019 
  54. Honda Civic Type-R 2000 
  55. Honda Civic Type-R 2015 
  56. Honda NSX Type-R 1992 
  57. Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009 
  58. Infiniti Q60S 2017 
  59. Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016 
  60. Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019 
  61. Koenigsegg Regera 2016 
  62. Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021 
  63. Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018 
  64. Lamborghini Aventador S 2018 
  65. Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989 
  66. Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010 
  67. Lamborghini Urus 2018 
  68. Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018 
  69. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019 
  70. Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995 
  71. Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018 
  72. Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018 
  73. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 
  74. Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018 
  75. Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018 
  76. Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015 
  77. Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015 
  78. Lotus Exige S 2006 
  79. Lotus Emira 2021 
  80. Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002 
  81. Mazda MX5 1996 
  82. Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011 
  83. Mazda MX5 2015 
  84. McLaren P1 2014 
  85. McLaren F1 1993 
  86. McLaren 570S 2015 
  87. McLaren 570S Spider 2018 
  88. McLaren 600LT 2018 
  89. McLaren P1 GTR 2015 
  90. Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988 
  91. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 
  92. Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017 
  93. Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019 
  94. Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016 
  95. Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017 
  96. Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019 
  97. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018 
  98. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021 
  99. Mercury Cougar 1967 
  100. MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017 
  101. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007 
  102. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008 
  103. Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999 
  104. NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017 
  105. NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999 
  106. NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019 
  107. NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998 
  108. NISSAN Z Prototype 2022 
  109. NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002 
  110. NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993 
  111. NISSAN 350Z 2008 
  112. NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971 
  113. NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971 
  114. NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996 
  115. NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015 
  116. NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017 
  117. Pagani Huayra BC 2017 
  118. Plymouth Cuda 1970 
  119. Polestar Polestar 1 2020 
  120. Pontiac Firebird 1977 
  121. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019 
  122. Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973 
  123. Porsche 918 Spyder 2015 
  124. Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018 
  125. Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997 
  126. Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 
  127. Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017 
  128. Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018 
  129. Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020 
  130. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018 
  131. Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018 
  132. Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018 
  133. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018 
  134. Porsche Cayman GT4 2015 
  135. SRT Viper GTS 2014 
  136. SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006 
  137. SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014 
  138. SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010 
  139. Volkswagen Beetle 1963 
  140. Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 
  141. Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016 
  142. Volvo 242DL 1975 
  143. Volvo Amazon P130 1970

The new trailer for the game shows off an entirely new art style, which was made with input from A$AP Rocky, and it has an Into the Spiderverse sort of feel to it, with the cartoonish visuals and graffiti overlays. It's a look that's completely different from anything the games have done before and it looks really fun. Which has sort of always been the point of Need for Speed games—fun. Play Gran Turismo if you want serious racing. I like that this is a bright, fun alternative.

The teenager in me is also incredibly excited that there's a new Need for Speed with modern graphics and physics engine. Of course, as a grown up with children and responsibilities, I wouldn't have the time to play it anyway but it still fills me with warm and fuzzy nostalgia to see a video game series from my childhood return with fresh new life and an almost absurdly long list of kick-ass cars to drive.

