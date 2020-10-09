Want a Small AWD Pickup With a Stick Shift? This Audi A4 Conversion Is Certainly That

It's not all good news though. There are a few minor foibles that must be mentioned. For instance, the car was reportedly in an accident on its left side back in 2011. It is also reported by the seller that the car has a very slight oil leak, which is typical of any older German car, really. There's plenty of room behind the seats for a few quarts of 5w-40.

The car is also missing its third brake light and rear passenger seat belt tensioners. For this reason, there are a few warning lights on the dash including an airbag warning. If you're the sort of person who isn't able to live with seeing lights on the dashboard, well, perhaps you need to find a different Ute conversion to haul your holiday shopping around.

In any case, the auction for this car ends in three days and it's been bid up to $9,100 so far. With 97,000 miles on the odometer, that price is getting a little steep, especially for such a niche vehicle like this. However, The Drive assures you that if you are the one to purchase this vehicle, a member of the editorial staff will give you a thumbs up if we see you, maybe even flash the high-beams. That's at least something, right?

