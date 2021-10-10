Here’s a 1990 Audi 90 Quattro Track Car You’re Gonna Want

For model year 1990, the Audi 90 (slotted between the more-staid 80 and the upscale 100) was sold as a plain-Jane sedan or a Quattro. In either case, the Audi 90 was equipped with a 2.3-liter, five-cylinder, 130-hp engine with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The Quattro version included a rear spoiler, sport seats, and leather, and the engine was tweaked to reach 164 hp.

The 1990 Audi 90 Quattro listed on the Cars & Bids site was born as an average sedan with these specs, but then a Bosch Motorsport engineer bought it in 2006 and transformed it into a track-ready speedster. Now it has a 2.2-liter, turbocharged 20-valve donor engine under the hood and the inside has been stripped and replaced with a cockpit fit for racing. With four days left, the high bid on this Audi 90 Quattro is a little over $11,000 and it’s sure to go up from here.