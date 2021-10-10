Here’s a 1990 Audi 90 Quattro Track Car You’re Gonna Want

For model year 1990, the Audi 90 (slotted between the more-staid 80 and the upscale 100) was sold as a plain-Jane sedan or a Quattro. In either case, the Audi 90 was equipped with a 2.3-liter, five-cylinder, 130-hp engine with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The Quattro version included a rear spoiler, sport seats, and leather, and the engine was tweaked to reach 164 hp.
The 1990 Audi 90 Quattro listed on the Cars & Bids site was born as an average sedan with these specs, but then a Bosch Motorsport engineer bought it in 2006 and transformed it into a track-ready speedster. Now it has a 2.2-liter, turbocharged 20-valve donor engine under the hood and the inside has been stripped and replaced with a cockpit fit for racing. With four days left, the high bid on this Audi 90 Quattro is a little over $11,000 and it’s sure to go up from here.
When measured on the dyno, the heavily-modified engine registers a minimum of 516 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque at the wheels; the site tuning boosts it to 617 horsepower and 463 lb-ft of torque. Engine modifications include a ported head, BorgWarner EFR8374 turbo with TiAL wastegate, 80mm Bosch electronic throttle body, and a 3.5-inch straight pipe exhaust with side exit. Other additions to the Audi 90 are 18-inch wheels, a custom multipoint roll cage, Porsche brake calipers, and KW V2 coilover suspension.
Imagine yourself careening around the track with a giant smile on your face. I'll wait.
“Now this is awesome. As a fellow owner of a 2.2-liter turbo 5-cylinder Audi from this era, I'm absolutely in awe of this one – a full-blown track car with over 500 horsepower, all out of this little engine," Cars & Bids owner Doug DeMuro says. "It's incredibly rare to find an Audi 90 at all these days, let alone one that's been so heavily tuned and upgraded.”