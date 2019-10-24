Mustang-Inspired Ford Mach E Will Debut November 17

Ford confirmed it will reveal its long-awaited "Mustang-inspired" Mach E electric crossover on November 17, 2019.

While official details of the model are sparse, and even its Mach E name has yet to be confirmed, we've thoroughly reported on the model for over a year based on a series of leaks, some of them accidentally corroborated by Ford's partners. Trademark documents and now-deleted social media posts from an alleged Ford engineer point to the model's name being "Mach E," which references the historic high-performance "Mach 1" trim of the Ford Mustang.

The Mach E is expected to do its namesake justice with a low-slung body reminiscent of the Jaguar I-Pace, and a performance trim that'll make it capable of a zero-to-60 time of approximately 3.5 seconds. While we don't know if the quickest Mach E will use a twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup, a rear-drive variant with an EPA-estimated range of over 300 miles will be available, per a retracted statement from Electrify America.

After the Mach E's November 17 debut, there'll be an approximately year-long wait until the car reaches showrooms, where it'll demand a price comparable to that of the upcoming Tesla Model Y. Performance and long-range models could cost over $60,000. Base models, whenever they arrive, are expected to come in around $40,000.

Ford's luxury subsidiary Lincoln will sell a fancier, up-badged version of the Mach E, though this model's name remains unknown. Lincoln is expected to show off its own E-CUV as early as 2020.