Owners of Bricked Jeep Grand Cherokee L’s Blame Faulty Key Fob Electronics

The three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L was revealed last year ahead of its two-row Grand Cherokee sibling. Despite suffering some chip shortage setbacks, they've been steadily rolling off the line. However, owners of the SUV have recently complained of an irritating issue: their key fobs are reportedly losing connection to their vehicles, rendering the trucks immobile.

The issue seems to primarily affect 2022 model-year Grand Cherokee L models assembled recently, as opposed to ones built earlier last year. We spoke to one owner who claims the problem has left his new Jeep totally bricked at a local dealership for several days. In a forum thread on Jeep Garage, numerous owners of new GCLs are claiming their vehicles also suffer from the issue. It's currently unclear if this is messing with other Jeep models.

The owner of the affected Grand Cherokee L, who asked to be referred to as Alex, reached out to us on Feb. 21, although forum posters have been raising the alarm since earlier this month. He received his truck on Saturday, Feb. 12, saying the issues began just days after he took delivery. Alarmingly, there was no gradual reduction in functionality. The connection between the fob and the vehicle allegedly disappeared all at once, and the truck was rendered immobile.

"The Jeep has forgotten the key fobs exist, and for us, it was all of a sudden," Alex told me. "My wife drove it to an appointment, and when she went to leave, [she] couldn’t unlock the vehicle or open the rear hatch." After she tried to open the vehicle with the physical key that comes with the fob, the Jeep assumed it was being broken into, and completely locked down. "That action set off the alarm, and the Jeep now thinks it was a theft attempt. Can’t unlock, lock, start the vehicle or anything," he added.