Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Pull Out of North American Auto Shows Because Money’s Tight

Auto shows across the United States and Canada are about to get a lot emptier—and boring, too—as Stellantis confirmed Wednesday afternoon that it's officially pulling out of auto shows in North America.

Citing "a challenging automotive market" to Automotive News Canada, the automaker will be absent from the same demonstrations that have helped its nearly dozen car and truck brands connect with customers. Brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have enjoyed great success over the years partly because of their larger-than-life displays at auto shows, many of which included interactive activities. Some of Stellantis' smaller brands like Fiat and Alfa Romeo also benefited from additional exposure to customers who wouldn't otherwise visit their dealerships.

Getty Images

Displays like Camp Jeep were always big hits at the shows, as attendees could choose to ride or even drive Jeep vehicles through mock off-road obstacle courses of varying difficulties. Dodge offered similar experiences, too, allowing families to ride in Hemi-powered muscle cars as they launched off makeshift dragstrips.

"With a focus on preserving business fundamentals to mitigate the impact of a challenging automotive market in North America, Stellantis is working to optimize its marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows," Stellantis told Automotive News Canada.

Today's announcement isn't a huge surprise, really, given that the auto conglomerate had already announced its absence from last November's Los Angeles Auto Show and this month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company says it'll leave it up to dealers to determine if they want to show up to local events in their respective cities.

However, the blanket statement regarding auto shows once again questions the relevance of such functions in today's mostly digital world—especially post-COVID. With brands opting to connect with their buyers digitally or in more private, exclusive gatherings, trade shows once packed with media and general public attendees are slowly going extinct.