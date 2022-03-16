Future Dodge, Ram Engines Could Have a Turbo Cast Directly Into the Head

This idea has seen a little development elsewhere. BMW's turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the B38, has an aluminum exhaust manifold with an integrated turbo housing. It's also similarly water-cooled like this design from Stellantis. However, that system is not cast directly into the head as this one is. If something goes wrong and a recall is forced, BMW just has to replace the housings. If the same happens with Stellantis' design, it could be a huge problem.

The document notes that this water jacket for the turbo also cools the aluminum wastegate, and it may be plumbed right into the head. Alternatively, the coolant can be routed to and from somewhere else on the motor, perhaps in an attempt to keep the head cool and prevent detonation. It's worth noting that a portion of the charge air ducting to an intercooler may also be cast into the head.

It also must be said that this is bad for serviceability and aftermarket tuning. If a conventional car today has a failure in its turbo system, those parts can just be replaced. With this setup, that's no longer an option. An entire head has to come off or some serious jerry-rigging must be done to correct a potential failure. The bottom line is that this setup heavily focused on increasing manufacturing efficiency, with other considerations far more compromised.

Indeed, the patent document explicitly states that all of this is being done to reduce "cost and complexity." Turbo systems today work great and they're pretty reliable, as the text notes; however, the metals required to make the exhaust ends of turbos—it specifically mentions nickel and chrome—are expensive, as is the slew of componentry needed to assemble the systems. "Gaskets, fasteners, mating tubes, ducts and other components" all translate into an expensive and complex piece of hardware. That's not such a big deal for an enthusiast looking to add some power later in a vehicle's life, but it is a big deal for an automaker producing millions of vehicles.

The bottom line is that Chrysler engineers, if you can still call them that, are wading into an unknown ocean of innovation here. Combination turbo housings and exhaust manifolds have been done before, as have exhaust manifolds integrated into heads. However, at least in terms of a mass-market automotive product, integrated turbos have not. Just the same, a turbocharger exhaust side made of aluminum, which this design hangs its hat on, has not been widely developed.

If it gets it right, Stellantis could save a lot of money and make its vehicles simpler. If it gets it wrong, it's a potential warranty and recall nightmare. In any case, it's interesting engineering, and we'll have to wait and see whether it ends up on any vehicles in the Stellantis family. Will Ram follow Chevy's lead and put a big four-cylinder turbo engine in its full-sized pickups? Will Dodge make every Mopar enthusiast on the planet angry and make a four-cylinder Challenger? Drivetrains for either of those cars could feature this sort of turbo system.

