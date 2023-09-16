UAW Strike Means These Trucks Aren’t Being Built

In a historic action, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union is on strike. After being in a deadlock with the Big Three automakers for months over member wages and benefits, three strategically chosen production plants will go on strike until an agreement is made. This means certain Fords, Chevys, and Jeeps won’t be rolling out of factories.

While this is the first time the UAW has gone on strike against all three automakers, this is not the first time the union has fought for better wages and working conditions. With a strike comes halted production lines, meaning certain cars will only last as long as dealers have inventory. With the strategically chosen factories, the UAW has halted production of key models that are in high demand.

General Motors Wentzville Assembly. GM

According to CBS News, the new Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon production lines are halted at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly, as well as the Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans. GM CEO Mary Barra said to CBS that these are “very important products” to GM and the halting of production is problematic to the automaker. Meanwhile, the Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan that builds the Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco has been shut down, with the Bronco already suffering from high markups and long delays before customers receive their trucks.

Finally, Stellantis’ plant in Toledo, Ohio is shut down. It’s arguably the automaker’s most important plant as it makes all variants of the Jeep Wrangler, including the popular 4xe, and the slower-selling but still important Jeep Gladiator. If the strike goes on long enough, inventory of any of these vehicles could be exhausted, making it impossible to get one until both parties negotiate a deal. The strike could also expand to other plants, delaying more models of car.

If you have a new Colorado, Canyon, Ranger, Bronco, or Wrangler on order: Heads up. You might not see it for a while.