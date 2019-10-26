UAW Members Ratify Tentative New Deal With General Motors, Ending 40-Day Strike
It was the longest worker walkout at GM since 1973, costing the company billions of dollars and delaying the production of two key vehicles.
It appears the 40-day strike between the United Auto Workers union and General Motors has finally come to an end as the two parties agreed to and ratified a new four-year labor contract. The nearly six-week strike kept three GM plants at idle while costing the company several billion dollars, also incurring production delays on the new Chevrolet Blazer and C8 Corvette.
The new contract, which was reportedly voted in with 66 percent of skilled-trades workers and 56 percent of production employees in its favor, benefits the UAW in the form of bonuses and wage increases for workers while laying out future product plans for the General.
The agreement calls for the closing of a major training facility operated by the UAW and GM, supposedly stemming from allegations of corruption via a federal investigation involving officials at the union and the automaker. That said, the pact will supposedly raise the top wage rate for full-time employees to $32.32 an hour by the end of this contract. Full-time workers will also be eligible for an $11,000 ratification bonus while part-time workers get $4,500, with partial payment commencing over the next month.
On General Motors’ side, the automaker agreed to invest around $7.7 billion into its U.S.-based assembly and manufacturing plants to help create or maintain about 9,000 jobs. With this trajectory, some believe the total investment could actually amount to over $9 billion as the plan could tentatively carry on through 2023.
Part of the deal includes GM’s plan to invest more into electric vehicle production, with around $1.3 billion going toward the currently inactive Lordstown, Ohio plant. This will include a joint venture with another company to commence battery-cell production for new models. GM’s EV initiative collectively involves $3 billion of the total investment, building a new lineup of battery-powered trucks and vans, some of which may be included in the possible revival of Hummer as a premium electric truck and SUV brand.
The Detroit-Hamtramck plant is also said to be in line for a revival as part of the automaker’s EV strategy.
With General Motors squared away, the UAW will now enter negotiations with Ford Motor Company and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles for the renewal of its contracts with the other two Detroit automakers.
