The Jeep Liberty Wagoneer Failed to Bring Woodgrain Back—But It Still Works

Jeep resurrected the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplates after a long hiatus, but it left the wood-look paneling that characterized the original models in the pantheon of automotive history. Woodgrain didn’t die in the 1990s, however. The KJ-generation Liberty that replaced the XJ-generation Cherokee was briefly available with a dealer-installed package appropriately called Wagoneer that added a touch of retro flair.

Details about the Wagoneer Package are few and far between, likely because it wasn’t a factory option. It doesn’t appear in any of the period sales brochures that we found online, but it was seemingly marketed as a Jeep-authorized accessory that buyers could purchase from a dealer.

Browsing through forums, we found a 13-year-old post that points out the “Wagoneer Trim Appliqué” is included in the 2004 Liberty accessories brochure. “Give your Jeep Liberty a classic Wagoneer look. These attractive, dealer-installed woodgrain appliqués are available for the side body panels and tailgate. Engineered to production body finish specifications,” the brochure reads. Unfortunately, we don’t have a picture of it.

What we do have, however, are pictures of a Liberty equipped with the Wagoneer-like trim. Street-parked in New York City, this blue example still wears the full package. It includes nine different pieces: one for each fender, one for each door, one for each quarter panel, and one for the tailgate. The pieces that go on the front doors each feature a bright “LIBERTY” emblem above a smaller black and gold “WAGONEER” badge.

It’s a look that…kind of works? I’d argue that the KJ’s design, with round headlights, lends itself well to the woody look, though that’s just me. I don’t think this package would work as well on the second-generation Liberty but that’s a moot point: it was only available on the KJ gen anyway.

We’re guessing the number of buyers who wanted a Wagoneer-esque Liberty was fairly small, though we don’t have production figures. You’re in luck if you want a current Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer with woody panels, however. While you can’t get one from Jeep, several aftermarket companies offer kits that add wood-look vinyl and wood-look trim to the big, body-on-frame SUV. It’s a vibe that you’ll either love or hate. Kudos to the owner of this example for keeping it on (and seemingly off) the road. If this is your car, you know how to reach us.

