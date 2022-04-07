The Cheaper Jeep Wagoneer Is Outselling the Grand Wagoneer Two-to-One

Less than a week ago, General Motors reported that sales were down 20 percent for the first quarter of 2022. That sounds like bad news—and it is—but in context, it’s average: Nissan is down nearly 30 percent despite strong Frontier sales, Honda is off by 23 percent, and Toyota dropped by 15 percent. Hyundai is faring much better, seeing a decline of only four percent. With those numbers in mind, Stellantis is not doing too badly with a 14 percent downturn in U.S. sales. And embedded in that number is actually a bright spot.

Jeep sales have only dropped by two percent, largely on the backs of its updated Grand Cherokee and all-new Wagoneer line. Interestingly, the Wagoneer has outsold the Grand Wagoneer at a ratio of two to one; 7,055 Wagoneers were sold in Q1 to 3,169 Grand Wagoneers.

The difference in price between the two is staggering. Jeep’s Wagoneer starts at about $60,000 while the Grand Wagoneer takes its first name very seriously, adding nearly 30 grand to the base cost. Powerplants are also different; the Wagoneer brings a 392-hp, 5.7-liter V8 engine to the party while the Grand Wagoneer has a standard 471-hp 6.4-liter V8. Both are beefy behemoths on the road. I drove the Grand Wagoneer for 2,600 miles last year to evaluate it myself, and it does have a lot going for it, price aside.