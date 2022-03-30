2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Will Get Twin-Turbo I6, Mopar Quietly Confirms

Stellantis' new 3.0-liter, twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six—a.k.a the "Mopar 2J"—is finally here. According to the automaker, it's headed into a whole bunch of products across several brands in North America in two key configurations: high output and standard output. We don't know every car and truck these motors will go into just yet, but now we know almost for certain that a version of the engine is bound for the Wagoneer, Jeep's range-topping and currently V8-powered SUV.

The fact was unearthed by TFLtruck, which was tipped off of the info by a reader. It's sourced from an updated section of the car's digital owner's manual, which gives details of the truck's characteristics and capabilities when it's equipped with the engine. So yes, not only is the drivetrain all but officially confirmed for the Wagoneer, but we have some information about its performance as well.

The headline figure is that the Wagoneer's available 10,000-pound towing rating is still upheld with this new engine, at least when the truck is equipped with the "Max Tow" package. If it isn't, a standard 4x4 Wagoneer with the Hurricane can only pull 5,630 lbs, or 5,850 when built as a 4x2—the lowest towing figure in the range. That's because currently, the Wagoneer's smallest engine offering is the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a mild hybrid system.