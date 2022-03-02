New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Finally Gets Woodgrain Option With Aftermarket Kit
What's luxury without a little bit of vinyl?
The classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer was the OG luxury SUV. Heck, it was built in a time when those two words were mutually exclusive. It was instantly recognizable thanks to its trademark faux-woodgrain paneling, which stuck around until production ended in 1991. According to FCA North America's design chief Ralph Gilles, this was explicitly used to convey an upscale feel.
Now, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer has actual luxury features that do the job. That doesn't mean everyone's okay without the paneling, of course. As Gilles predicted, the aftermarket is stepping in to deliver.
When the folks at Wagonmaster—a Grand Wagoneer restoration shop in Texas—heard there would be a new iteration of their beloved luxury SUV, they quickly ordered one in. The immediate intention of the team, according to CEO Chip Miller, was to create a wood paneling kit similar to the original Woody, and that's exactly what they did.
Wagonmaster already creates a woodgrain kit for the original Grand Wagoneer that's popular with owners tackling their own restoration projects. That made it easy to use the existing parts stock and knowledge to build a kit for the new SUV.
The same vinyl woodgrain and trim used for the original Grand Wagoneer kit was fitted to the new SUV, cut and shaped in a way that better aligns with its modern shape.
The vinyl used today for both kits is essentially a digitally reproduced woodgrain that is then printed on automotive-grade vinyl rather than the 3M Di-Noc used on the original Grand Wagoneers from the factory. The lighter trim is a reproduction of the original, and Wagonmaster claims that it's the only company that offers trim kits indistinguishable from the original production run.
Apparently, the retro look has been a hit so far. Miller told The Drive that he has shipped kits to several dealers looking to recreate the classic Woody look on their own SUVs, as well as installed the package on several local Grand Wagoneers. The shop also created a thinner Woody-inspired stripe, but no word on whether that will make it past concept just yet.
If you're looking to pick up your own, Wagonmaster's kit will soon be available on its website. The full package, which includes both sides and the rear hatch, will run about $1,750 and will be offered for both the current-generation Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com.
