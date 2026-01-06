Record Ford Bronco Sales Still Weren’t Enough to Dethrone the Jeep Wrangler

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In some ways, 2025 ended up being a predictable year for auto sales. We knew tariff pressures and expiring electrification credits would both have big impacts on buying habits, for example, and both proved to be correct. But if you’d asked us early last year whether we expected the Jeep Wrangler vs. Ford Bronco rivalry to heat up, we’d have had no obvious reason to say “yes”—and we would have been wrong.

It’s no secret that the American arm of Stellantis is working hard to steer itself back on course. The company’s sales volumes have been hit by factors both within and beyond its control, and Wrangler sales in particular have fallen consistently (and significantly) from their pre-COVID peak. But thanks to an aggressive pivot (not to mention aggressive incentives), it appears that the bleeding has subsided. And in Jeep’s case, it happened none too soon.

Why? Bronco, that’s why. Ford sold a record number of its dedicated 4×4 in 2025, notching 146,007 sales through the end of the year—an increase of more than 30% over 2024. But even Ford’s best effort yet wasn’t enough to dethrone the king, thanks in large part to the Jeep’s fleet presence. The Wrangler finished the year up, recording nearly 40,000 sales in Q4 and topping 167,000 for the year. Not only did this put Wrangler up 11% over its 2024 sales, but it reversed two consecutive years of declining volumes.

And as good as this news is for Jeep on paper, it’s probably even better in reality. If we read between the lines a bit, Jeep not only has higher sales volumes to be proud of, but it’s also likely selling more-profitable cars than it has in years past. Since the complex and costly 4xe is sidelined by a stop-sale order, the mix of Wranglers being shipped to showrooms is going to favor the more-profitable four- and six-cylinder models (the latter, especially). In this case, good news for Jeep is also bad news for its dealerships, who are sitting on unsold plug-in hybrids still awaiting a fix.

While Bronco sales may be stronger than ever, Jeep’s strategy of lower prices and higher incentives is expected to continue unabated in 2026. Will Ford be able to capitalize on its momentum and keep things interesting again this year? We’re looking forward to finding out.

