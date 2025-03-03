Ford Mustang Sales Fall 34% While Mach-E Extends Lead to Start 2025

Ford’s sales slipped nearly 9% in February, exacerbating an already-slow January start that reflects the uncertainty permeating the current retail market. The company’s total volume now trails its 2024 output by more than 25,000 units—a year-to-date decline of 7.7%. And if you’re a fan of the Mustang, you might want to cross your fingers and hope buyers are simply waiting for 2025’s cold start to thaw out a bit, as the gasoline-powered pony car’s current sales figures are lukewarm at best.

A good chunk of those missing sales can be accounted for by the absence of the discontinued Ford Edge, which contributed nearly 19,000 additional units to Ford’s ledger through February 2024, but Ford can’t blame Lincoln’s 14.6% decline on any individual models being axed. Every model sold under the luxury subsidiary has declined so far in 2025, from just 9.6% (Nautilus) to more than 26% (Aviator).

As for Mustang? Ford sold 2,792 of them in February alone and 5,191 through the first two months of the year; in 2024, it shifted 4,115 and 7,886 units over those respective spans. We’re inclined to point fingers at the weather, especially in the Midwest and Northeast, where this winter season has been considerably colder and snowier than last year’s.

But the Mustang’s loss is the Mach-E‘s gain. Not only did it outsell its gasoline-powered cousin again in February, but sales of the EV are up nearly 62% so far in 2025, helping carry Ford’s broader electric lineup to a 17.7% gain so far this year. Ford’s hybrid sales are up even more—23.5% so far. Meanwhile, Ford’s total gasoline-powered vehicle sales are down 11.1% through the year to date.

Speaking of gasoline, the F-Series is back to doing F-Series things. It’s up 17.3% so far this year (14.4% in February) after several years of stagnation. The F-150 Lightning, meanwhile, still struggles. Volume is down more than 15% in 2025, and its sales are currently being outpaced by the Mach-E’s.

Elsewhere in the truck and SUV realm, Ranger is still catching up to its pre-redesign sales volume, making it difficult to compare results directly to last year’s, when there simply weren’t any new ones to sell. Ford has sold 8,950 Rangers so far in 2025—or almost exactly half the volume of the smaller Ford Maverick, which is also in a bit of a slump. The updated model is just now arriving in showrooms, including the much-anticipated all-wheel-drive hybrid variant.

Apart from the strong performance of the F-Series, perhaps the most noteworthy figure here is the Bronco‘s healthy bump. Sales are up 21% in 2025, and that could position it for a solid run against the Jeep Wrangler, which has so far managed to weather the revived Bronco’s sales assault without much outward sign of distress. Could this finally be Bronco’s year? We’ll have to wait for Q1 figures next month to get our first clear look at the segment.

