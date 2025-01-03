Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than ‘Real’ Mustangs in 2024

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover that traditionalists love to hate outsold the gas Mustang in 2024.

Ford sold 44,003 traditional Mustangs last year, down 9.5% from 48,605 in 2023. However, 51,745 people put their money down for a Mach-E, which marks a 26.9% increase as well as a 17% lead over gas-powered Mustang sales. Ford doesn’t split units sold by trim level, so it’s unclear how many Mach-E customers bought the entry-level Select model or sprung for the faster, more expensive GT. Still, with the base model getting even cheaper for 2025—dropping from $41,990 to $38,490 before any tax incentives—the sales gap between the electric and gas Mustangs could continue to grow.

The Mach-E being cheaper to lease likely played a big role in it leapfrogging the Mustang in sales, after all.

Cheap lease deals aren’t the only reason why, though. There’s a trend here. Mach-E sales have risen each year the EV has been on sale, while the Mustang dropped substantially in 2024. The gas-powered pony car’s year-end sales total was the lowest since this new model was released; meanwhile, the Mach-E’s 2024 sales are by far its best. The two cars have passed the nexus point on their sales trajectories, as more customers seemingly favor an electric Mustang over a dinosaur-burning one, regardless of price.

Furthermore, the Mach-E hurdled its iconic sibling despite being older and largely the same as when it launched in 2021. Ford played around with the Mach-E’s lineup a bit, adding a gravel-slinging Rally model and interesting features like over-the-air performance boosts, but the two-door Mustang and its new flagship Dark Horse variant are still fresher. That apparently wasn’t enough to pull people into an internal combustion-engined coupe, which started at $33,515 for an EcoBoost model in 2024 and leaped to $44,455 for a GT last year.

It’ll be interesting to see how the two cars sell in 2025 and if this trend continues. The Mach-E might only be a Mustang in name but as of right now, it’s the more popular one.

