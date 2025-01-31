Ford Recalls 150,000 Broncos Because Part of the Rear Suspension Can Fall Off

Ford is recalling nearly 150,000 examples of the Bronco because the rear suspension system’s remote reservoirs can fall off due to rust. The problem only affects the Badlands trim and SUVs equipped with the Sasquatch Package, but the Blue Oval hasn’t figured out how to fix it yet.

Assigned recall number 25V-025 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall applies to 149,994 units of the 2021 through 2024 Bronco built from September 23, 2020, to July 23, 2024. Ford estimates the problem is present in about 30% of the recalled SUVs.

It’s not a minor issue, however. Ford told the NHTSA that “the long-flange rear shock absorbers in affected vehicles may experience corrosion between the external reservoir, the mounting flange, and the damper body, resulting in separation of the external reservoir.” If you’re driving, signs that a remote reservoir is about to fall off include a bouncy ride, an unusual noise, and a leak near the rear wheels. If you’re just cruising, nothing is going to warn you that the Bronco in front of you is about to jettison a hydraulic cylinder, which is why the NHTSA got involved.

Ford

As of writing, Ford has received 551 warranty claims related to this problem. It’s not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by it.

Several owners have filed complaints related to this problem. One told the NHTSA that “the external reservoirs … fell off at or around 36,000 miles.” Another noted that “the [reservoir] simply fell off,” adding that “this causes the vehicle to bounce uncontrollably.” It doesn’t take much searching on various forums to find posts related to this issue, and some users claim that road salt predictably makes it worse.

Ford will begin reaching out to owners of recalled SUVs by mail (the old-school kind you get in a mailbox) on February 3, but there’s a big catch: the company doesn’t know how it will fix the problem yet. It told the NHTSA that “the remedy is under development” and that spare parts should be available in the third quarter of 2025. Motorists who have already paid to get their rusted suspension repaired will be able to claim a refund.

