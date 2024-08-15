Ford Has Secretly Shown a Mustang Sedan to Dealers: Report

Ford CEO Jim Farley wasn’t kidding when he said that a four-door Mustang was a real possibility. Back in May, Farley told Autocar that Ford could make more Mustang variants, including a four-door, and it turns out he was showing Ford’s hand more than we initially thought. Not only is a Mustang sedan a possibility but it’s already being planned over in Detroit, as Ford showed dealers such a car during a recent closed-door meeting, according to Automotive News.

During this meeting, dealers were reportedly given a snapshot of Ford’s plans for the near future, and a Mustang sedan was one of them. While phones and cameras weren’t allowed at the presentation, four sources who chose to keep their identities hidden told Auto News that they saw digital renderings of the four-door Mustang, while two of them said it was called the “Mach 4.” Get it? Four doors, Mach 4? Cute.

Taking it a step further, Ford supposedly showed attendees other Mustang variants, including an off-road version with a taller ride height and all-terrain tires. There was another EcoBoost-powered Mustang modified by RTR, as well as a “high-performance” convertible with a V8 and a manual transmission supposedly “akin to the former Shelby GT350 or GT500,” but without Shelby badging. Auto News leaves it a bit unclear whether those concepts were spins on the existing fastback or this mythical four-door, though it’s worth a reminder that Ford still sells a drop-top Mustang with a stick and eight cylinders.

Mustang Mach-E Rally. Ford

According to the dealer sources, the four-door Mustang is Ford’s way of leaning into its gasoline-powered muscle cars as the company’s rivals are shying away from them. With Chevy killing off the Camaro and Dodge waving goodbye to the Hemi in the new Charger, Ford isn’t just keeping the V8 Mustang—it’s making more flavors of it. The logic is that if customers want old-school Americana, they can only get it from one place.

It’s unclear how well customers will receive a four-door performance car with a Mustang badge, as most carmakers are killing off sedans in favor of small crossovers due to poor sales. However, as a car enthusiast, this is great news. Forget, for a moment, that Ford should call this four-door sport sedan a Falcon. An American car company is realistically considering a performance sedan with a V8 and three pedals in 2024. That alone is encouraging news.

