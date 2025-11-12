Jeep Goes on Defense With 12 Limited-Edition Buzz Model Wranglers in 12 Months

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Don’t look now, Jeep fans, but after several years with plenty of daylight in between sales volumes of the Wrangler and Ford Bronco, Dearborn’s revived 4×4 is rapidly closing the gap. Jeep is mounting a twofold defensive strategy: for starters, it’s slashing prices across the Wrangler lineup, from the base Sport on up to the 392(s). And second? Uh, well, that’s where that (s) comes in. Jeep plans to get customers in the door with a monthly “buzz model” release. Look out, folks; Bob’s about to flood the zone.

“Starting today, the Jeep brand will unveil a new limited-edition Wrangler model on the 12th of each month for the next 12 months—an integral part of our yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve celebration commemorating 85 years of off-road leadership and adventure,” Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said in the company’s announcement. “Each product release will embody the boldness, authenticity and unapologetic spirit that defines our brand. It’s an ongoing tribute to the capability, freedom and adventurous DNA that have shaped our brand for generations.”

The first model in this offensive is the Moab 392, which is the purple one shown here. It’s not mechanically unique from a standard Wrangler 392 (those words feel wrong placed together like that); what you’re getting is the dress-up, the short model run and, of course, the accompanying exclusivity. Hey, Jeep always said the 392s would be limited, right? There’s simply no limit on the number of limited editions they plan to make. Easy mix-up; could happen to anybody.

Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis 2026 Jeep® Wrangler Moab 392

And while I keep making reference to 392s here, we’re not to assume that all 12 of these will be V8-powered—or that if they are, it will necessarily be the 392. Remember, Jeep also has the 5.7-liter Hemi in its proverbial pocket. We’ve never seen it in a body-on-frame Jeep from the factory, but we can’t rule anything out at this point.

“[There’s] not a single powertrain we aren’t open to considering, and we will have more horsepower and powertrains across Jeep,” Broderdorf told a group of media who attended a remote background session.

Just yesterday, Jeep announced an official collaboration with Fox Factory to build a supercharged 392 Wrangler that will be sold exclusively to service members and veterans. This all tracks with Broderdorf’s previous remarks about V8 powertrain expansion within the Wrangler and Gladiator families—but all remains silent on the V8 pickup truck for now.

“[The] biggest challenge is speed to market,” Broderdorf said. “Mostly about cost, timing, and speed.”

In other words, don’t panic quite yet, Gladiator fans. Remember, Jeep already had the engineering done for the Wrangler; all it had to do was put an existing design back into production. Since the two are on slightly different platforms, those changes may not directly translate, and we may not even see the Gladiator 392 as a “factory” Jeep truck; like the Commando, it may end up being the product of a partnership with an aftermarket powertrain shop.

Set an alarm for the 12th, folks. It’s gonna be a ride.

