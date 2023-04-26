Three-Row 2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Gets 493-HP Supercharged V8

The Land Rover Defender 130 is awfully long and heavy despite not having a 130-inch wheelbase as its name suggests. Although massive, it has yet to be offered with the range-topping supercharged V8 found in the two-row Defender 110, and even the smaller two-door Defender 90. That changes now. Along with 493 horsepower, it also gets a new Outbound trim which offers a handful of other changes to differentiate it from the more pedestrian specs of the longest-wheelbase Defender.

The regular 130 V8 is the three-row eight-cylinder family hauler that most LR enthusiasts with families will want. The Outbound trim is a bit different because it lacks a third row, however. It trades the seats for space, which hints at this truck's intended use case. It's something of a factory overlanding trim, offered with dark matte bumpers and grille inserts, 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and more. On the inside, it gets more lashing points to tie down luggage, rubber floor mats, and durable cloth or more luxurious leather seats.

Land Rover

Other trims of the Defender are also getting changes for the 2024 model year. The 110 is now available with the supercharged "P500" V8 like the 130. Likewise, the 110 can also be specced with a "County Exterior Pack," which adds decals and other small exterior changes to make it look similar to a trim of the original Defender also called the County.

Changes to the two-door Defender 90 are minor. The car is still available with the most powerful 518-horsepower supercharged V8. For 2024, it gets updated to make the rear passenger's lives easier. New grab handles for easier access to the second row and an improved front passenger seat that gets out of the way better have both been added. Likewise, 40:20:40 folding rear seats are also offered.

Land Rover

The cheapest Defender, a four-cylinder 90, currently starts at $57,875. The most expensive, a high-trim supercharged V8-powered 110, will run you $120,075 before any options.