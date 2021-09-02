The $115,950 Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Is for 007 Cosplay

Movie cars have their own cult following in the automotive world and Bond cars are some of the greatest. Sure, the Jurassic Park Jeep YJs and Ford Explorers are pretty good, but few come close to the rides 007 and his adversaries have copped over the years. Featuring heavily in the film series' next installment No Time to Die is Land Rover's Defender 110, of which there will be a special edition for well-to-do, non-Bond folk to buy. Surprise, surprise, they'll all be blacked out, featuring what Land Rover calls its "Extended Black Pack." The main pieces wearing contrasting colors are the Xenon Blue front brake calipers and, interestingly, chrome exhaust tips. There's also a golden 007 badge on the back beside the normal Defender nameplate, which is tastefully done, unlike some other specs.

Those five-spoke wheels measure 22 inches in diameter, and they're covered in Pirelli Scorpion tires. That rubber isn't so much meant for soggy marshes as it is for hard pavement since each Defender Bond Edition packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. With 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque underfoot, drivers needn't worry about moving in a hurry. Land Rover claims a zero to 60 time of 5.1 seconds and from what we've seen, these rigs can take a beating. Other details that make this Defender special include the illuminated door sills flaunting "Defender | 007" text and an exclusive animation that lights up the SUV's Pivi Pro infotainment display. From what I can tell, Daniel Craig doesn't come sliding across the screen when you start it, which is a little disappointing. Still, it does feature 007 puddle lights, which would get almost any valet talking.

