Epic Oregon Racetrack Can Be Your Private Road Course for $10 Million

Supercars and rare classics are pretty tired as shows of wealth go. Sure, it's nice to have a RUF CTR2 Sport, but what good is a historic race car without the skills to drive it? If you wanna prove yourself more than some sleazy supercar speculator, you have to do it on the track, and the more time spent there, the more respect you'll earn from the grassroots racing crowd. And there'd be no better way to curry favor with this rather delightful group of people than by sharing with them your private racetrack, such as the one that just popped up for sale in Oregon.

Located two hours east of Portland, Oregon Raceway Park is a road course situated on a 434-acre tract in the creatively named city of Grass Valley. It consists of 16 corners stretched across a 2.34-mile course with 400 feet of elevation change, or 65 more than the famous Spa-Francorchamps. It's no podunk paved logging road, either; its 40 foot-wide tarmac is laid over a 16-inch roadbed, which will guarantee a smooth racing surface for many years to come.

Let any doubts about whether this track is a grade-A investment be dispelled by onboard lapping footage, which makes it look like a cross between Road America and Virginia International Raceway, but set way out in the boonies like High Plains Raceway. Its flowing, interlinked corners crest hills, explore valleys, and open up onto a handful of long straights that separate the Miatas from the Mustangs.