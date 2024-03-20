Thinking about use cases for the 2024 Ford Ranger's impressive max towing capacity has me wondering if our regular readers are into that kind of utility. What’s the heaviest thing you’ve ever towed?

I was hoping to answer this prompt with a really cool specific example but I'm having a hard time remembering what, exactly, is the biggest thing I've ever had on a trailer. I've pulled a bunch of different boats and a few cars on various trailers in my personal life. But I think my max weight number would have been at one of the many heavy-duty truck towing demos I've been to in my years of car reviewing.

Pretty sure I lugged something like 30,000 pounds on a gooseneck hitch around Ford's proving grounds in Romeo, Michigan last year. Though my favorite corporate-sponsored towing spectacle is still the "Toyota Tundra tows a space ship" stunt from all the way back in 2012. Remember when Toyota pulled the Space Shuttle Endeavor around LA?