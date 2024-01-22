What’s the Coolest Car Key You’ve Ever Seen?

An elegant key or fob is one of my favorite car details to be impressed by. I mean I'm not saying an ugly key is a dealbreaker. But when a key is exceptionally interesting, I always think of a car just a little more fondly. What's the best you've seen?

If we're talking old-school, classic keys (that physically slide into rollers) I think my personal favorite is the rounded one you'd find on a Z32 chassis Nissan 300ZX. It's a great shape—I had a key made in this style, from titanium, for my older Z31 when I had that thing and it was totally worth it. I loved the look and feel of that thing so much. Early NSXs also have really nice-looking Ti keys.

For more modern stuff, I like Porsche's Porsche-shaped keys (cute) though I don't know if they count as "coolest I've seen." I like the Kia Stinger's fob too, which looks like some kind of bomb detonator. I'll have to mull a little longer to decide what my actual all-time favorite is.