Whether you own fancy machinery like a McLaren 750S, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, or something less hardcore like a BMW 2 Series or Acura Integra, there will always be an ultimate example of your car. In this case, it could be the McLaren 765LT, the 812 Competizione, or the M2 and Integra Type S, y'know what I'm saying?

You've probably read my many blogs where I wax poetic about my base-model 2012 Honda Civic. It's a car that I cherish dearly because it simply gets on with the job in a stupidly reliable and inexpensive manner. The ultimate evolution of my Civic would be the phenomenal Honda Civic Type R. Or maybe it's the Type R-GT? I think I'll go with the latter.

What's the ultimate example of your car?

Maybe it's not about blindly following the nameplate hierarchy, but about modifying and customizing your car to be the ultimate version it can be. Perhaps there's a specific build out there that inspires you, that you'd like to work toward. Maybe if you own a 4x4 truck, you know that it could use bigger tires, a suspension lift, and some of those awful light bars that blind everybody else on the road. Hey, to each their own! Or, you want to do the opposite, and lower your pickup, hot rod style. The options are truly endless.

Either way, jump into the comments and share your thoughts and photos of the ultimate example of your car. I look forward to checking them out. As for me, I'll be thinking about hardcore Honda Civics.