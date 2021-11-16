Overlanding Family Stranded by Flood in Aussie Desert Will Be Airlifted Out

Traveling in the Australian outback comes with plenty of risks. Help is often far away, and there are many hazards to trip up even the well-prepared adventurer. One Australian family has found themselves in just such a situation, when their camper became stuck in the Simpson Desert due to sudden and unexpected floods. After days of being bogged in the desert mud, the family will today be rescued by helicopter, reports ABC News. Orios and Lindsey Zavros set out with their two children, Zoe and Zane, in November 2020. The family have been exploring Australia in their Mitsubishi Canter truck, carrying a well-equipped camper of their own construction. Having traveled through several states, the family's vehicle became stuck in the Simpson Desert as a result of torrential rains late last week. The family activated an emergency EPIRB beacon on Friday morning after the vehicle was bogged, alerting the Australian Maritime Safety Authority of their situation.

The family was found to be safe and well, though initial reports from authorities suggested they could be stuck in the desert for weeks as the area remains impassable to land vehicles. Graham Scott, owner of the Mt Dare hotel roughly 80 kilometers from the stranded family, notes that conditions remain difficult in the area. "All the roads around here are partially under water. There are vast flat areas that have still got water laying on them, and where the water has recently been on the roads, it'd be a quagmire if you tried to get through," said Scott. Supplies were dropped to the family via a Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft operated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, who are coordinating the rescue effort with SA Police. With days of hot weather on the horizon, police have elected to instead arrange a rescue operation by helicopter. The helicopter left on the morning of November 16, local time, carrying a paramedic on board. The four members of the family will then be flown to the Olympic Dam airport, approximately 500 km from where the family became stuck. The camper truck will be left behind to be recovered at a later date. Theo Zavros, mother to Orios, told ABC News that the family was concerned about conserving water with hot days ahead and that they'd "had enough" of being stuck in the desert. Speaking of the family's three-year old, Zoe, Zavros said that the young girl was "a little bit sensitive to everything, so I can't wait to speak to her."