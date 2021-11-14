Old Z or New Z? This Fetching Vintage 300ZX Is Tempting

Nissan finally retired the 370Z and replaced it with the 2023 Z, seen frequently around the internet in a sunny shade of yellow and a polarizing rectangular grille. Sitting on the same chassis as the 370Z, the 2023 Nissan Z is equipped with a 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and the choice between an automatic or manual transmission.

But way back before the new Z slashed into town, the 1990 300ZX was celebrated by enthusiasts. It also came with a 3.0-liter V6, but with 222 horses under the hood. If you want to relive the days of Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour, the first episode of The Simpsons, and the release of Die Hard 2 and Windows 3.0, Bring a Trailer has you covered with a 38,000-mile 370Z from that year.