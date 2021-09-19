The New Nissan Z Was Designed With the Help of a Global Competition

To kickstart the design process, Nissan launched a global design competition , and teams from Japan, China, the U.S., and the UK submitted 100 sketches in total. Three finalist teams entered full-size clay models; after deliberation from Nissan executives, the entry from the Japan team was chosen as the winner.

The 2023 Nissan Z is finally a reality , with oh-yeah-you-can-touch-them models promised for next spring. Fans of the old 400Z, 390Z, and the 370Z 2.0 are amping up the excitement for the reborn version 13 years after its predecessor, and they'll be glad to see familiar design elements like a 300X rear end and 240ZG-inspired headlights. The flush door handles you saw on the prototype also made it to the final cut of the production model.

We know for sure that fans of well-loved brands will make their feelings known when they feel they have been wronged (see: Ford Mustang Mach-e). Winning exterior designer Naoyuki Ohkoshi didn’t want to be the goat if the design wasn’t well received, and he kept its legacy in mind.

“It’s a great opportunity to design such an iconic car,” says Ohkoshi. “I didn’t feel worried or nervous with the design because I was having so much fun. Of course, I felt a lot of pressure to get it right for fans around the world.”

The designer says one of the challenges included the placement of the side character line. It looks clean and simple, he says, but it dictated the whole flow of the car.