The Day the LA Auto Show Went Up in Flames

At 4:10 p.m. that afternoon, an electrical circuit in the airplane display area sparked a fire that quickly blazed up the curtains and spread across the exhibits at incredible speed. Within minutes, the flames had decimated everything inside, leaving nearly 400 cars burned beyond recognition, including a few irreplaceable specimens.

On the morning of March 5, 1929, the 16th annual Los Angeles Auto Show opened at 9:30 a.m. for the fourth day in a row. Under cover of four large tents at the corner of Hill Street and Washington Boulevard, the auto show attracted thousands of people that day and it was in full swing. Millions of dollars of airplanes, boats, and cars were on display and the Great Depression was still a few months away. It’s likely that spirits were high and the weather was typical for L.A. : sunny and beautiful.

Miraculously, of the 2,500 or so people on site no one was seriously injured. However, even though Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were on site and Foamite Fire Extinguishers was even listed as a vendor, the firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.

After the flames were snuffed, the wreckage of twisted and melted steel, rubber, and canvas littered the area. Nearby A-1 Auto Works (“You wreck ‘em, we fix ‘em) next door was called in, and the carcasses of hundreds of ruined cars were hauled away to the junkyard. On the historical pages of the L.A. Auto Show, it's said that a fence between the auto show and the adjacent junkyard was lowered to allow for a quicker cleanup.

By the time the damage was assessed, over a million dollars’ worth of machinery was ruined. Well-known (and still current) automakers like Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, and Lincoln brought cars to the show, as well as now-defunct companies like Studebaker, Auburn, DeSoto, Essex, Hudson, Kissel, Nash, Pierce Arrow. (The last one, by the way, had some of the most beautiful hood ornaments in the business.)