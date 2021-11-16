The Guardian reports the Stoosbahn took 14 years to plan and build, costing $53 million at the time of its opening in 2017. Riding it to its nearly 4,300-foot terminus is Stoos, however, is far quicker; the train reportedly moves at up to 22 mph, so the ride reportedly takes only four to seven minutes. It's also much cheaper, with an adult round-trip ticket only running the equivalent of $23.80 according to Stoos's tourism site.

Considering amusement parks often cost considerably more to get into, and you still only get about as long on the rides, that seems like money well spent.

