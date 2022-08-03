Best Ford Bronco Accessories: Turn Your Mall Crawler Into A Trail Slayer

Summary List

Best Overall: Smittybilt GEN2 Overlander Tent

Best Value: Rough Country Hidden Winch Mount

Best Bronco Winch: Ford Performance by WARN Bronco Winch Kit

Best Bronco Cold-Air Intake: K&N 63 Series Aircharger

Best Bronco Interior Accessory: WeatherTech Floorliner

Best Bronco Recovery Accessory: Smittybilt All Element Ramps

Best Bronco Wheel: RTR Evo 6

Best Bronco Beadlock Wheel: Method Racing Wheels 105

Our Methodology

Curating one of our largest guides to date was primarily conducted through immense research. Deep dives into manufacturer specs and, more importantly, consumer input, has resulted in our flurry of choices backed by real-world feedback and expertise. It’s a collection of the best-fitting, best-performing, and best-constructed items of their respective categories.

Such a crazy mash-up of varying products called for more than just a single retail hub, so I must bestow credit to 4 Wheel Parts, CJ Pony Parts, and Ford Performance Parts for their near-infinite catalogs. Respected and credible forums, Bronco Nation and Bronco6G provided further insight into the current accessories market plus owner preferences.

As always, readers are always welcome to come and learn more about how The Drive generally curates its buyers guides.

Best Bronco Accessories Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall Smittybilt GEN2 Overlander Tent Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Smittybilt Automotive Group

Smittybilt Automotive Group Load Capacity: 660 pounds

660 pounds Dimensions (L x W x H): 56 x 95 x 51 inches Pros Time to capitalize on the overlanding craze

Large enough for two and an XL model exists

Includes built-in aluminum ladder

Waterproof and UV-resistant materials Cons Inherent loss in driving refinement with rooftop tents

Among the pricier non-performance choices on this list

Make sure you have a roof rack first The Smittybilt GEN2 Overlander Tent is as epic as it gets for Bronco accessories with all the trinkets and goodies you can fit in a rooftop tent. I’m not even the most avid outdoorsman, yet this tickles my fancy. Bolted to the roof rack — not included, by the way — is a steel frame with steel hinges and aluminum tent poles. A collapsible aluminum ladder for surefooted ingress and egress of your four-wheeled quarters is affixed to the base. The tent itself is waterproof, UV-proof, and garnished with a rainfly. While its universal fit raises concerns over poor fitment, consumers have had nothing but praise for its ease of installation, with many being equipped on various Jeeps, trucks, and even on top of trailers. Overall build quality is incredibly robust and results in one of the most beloved items on this list, leaving the main nitpick being the inevitable decline in driving refinement. Of course, it will vary from vehicle to vehicle, but at the very least, expect a slight sensation of added drag and wind noise.

Best Value Rough Country Hidden Winch Mount Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Rough Country

Rough Country Materials: 7-gauge steel, 11-gauge steel

7-gauge steel, 11-gauge steel Weight Rating: 9,500, 12,000 pounds Pros Incredible price point for the included kit

Can fit all factory bumper designs, including plastic bumpers

Acts as an extra skid plate

Ready to pair with Rough Country PRO winches Cons Occasional build-quality hiccups Rough Country’s Hidden Winch Mount is a lovable, stealthy package for a knockout price, making it an excellent first-buy accessory from new Bronco owners. It’s constructed of black-coated 7-gauge and 11-gauge steel, and the kit includes the tray for mounting your desired winch plus the lower cover that doubles as a handy skid plate. Being capable of mounting to any Bronco bumper, including the base model’s plastic piece, makes it a superb choice for added functionality and added underbody protection. The mount itself is available for a little over $300, but Rough Country will sell you a bundle package with either their PRO9500S or PRO12000S winches for $400 to $500 extra. It sounds too good to be true, but going with the budget option will always carry the chance of a hiccup. Compared to a pricier WARN product, Rough Country winches have had occasional reports of ill-fitting fasteners and somewhat confusing instructions with missing sections regarding electrical wiring. In the rarest of cases, some consumers even received winches that were inoperable from the factory due to poor wiring or faulty hardware. Also, note that the winch mount for V6 models is a different part number listed here.

Honorable Mention Ford Performance by Borla Axle-Back Exhaust Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Borla Performance Industries

Borla Performance Industries Materials: Stainless steel

Stainless steel 50-States Legal: Yes Pros Throaty, sports car-like sound

Legal everywhere, including California

Silver and black tips available

Ford’s blessing (and warranty) Cons Pricier than many non-Ford-backed exhausts

Axle-back design hinders potential performance gains For wholehearted believers in the OEM+ mantra, the Ford Performance by Borla Axle-Back will be an instant hit with you. Constructed of stainless steel and backed by your Bronco’s warranty when installed by a Ford technician, this accessory evokes dreams of Raptors sailing across the dunes. Whether you’re rocking a four-banger or a six-pot motor, the tone is a sharp, sporty growl indicative of a true Ford Performance vehicle. Compared to other Borla products, it’s more in line with their S-Type series; not as raucous as an ATAK but not as forgiving on your neighbors as a Touring, either. Besides Borla’s renowned quality, the big ticket to this item's success is its status as legal in all 50 states. Unfortunately, its axle-back design, likely the leading contributor to its legality, will inhibit the potential performance gains that a cat-back can afford. And that’s fine because there’s surely a crowd that will find Borla’s efforts to be too obnoxious and “farty,” as is the case with many aggressively tuned EcoBoost vehicles. Its steep $1,265 price also doesn’t help its cause as that places it among many cat-backs from other brands.

Best Bronco Winch Ford Performance by WARN Bronco Winch Kit Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: WARN Industries

WARN Industries Materials: Spydura synthetic rope

Spydura synthetic rope Weight Rating: 10,000 pounds Pros Bespoke design for perfect fitment

Appreciable bash bar keeps mechanicals safe and sound

Remote operation

Ford’s blessing (and warranty) Cons Requires Ford’s modular steel bumper option

Eye-watering price Standard on the new Everglades trim, the Ford Performance by WARN Bronco Winch Kit is the Blue Oval’s solution to creating a more capable Bronco as if it wasn’t capable enough. The primary construction material is not disclosed, but WARN’s reputation for top-tier equipment shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. Any hiccups, if any at all, will be addressed with Ford’s blessing. The winch itself is front and center for easy access, rated for five tons, and can be remotely operated via a wired controller for effortless recovery after discovering how deep that mud pit really was. A bespoke kit for Broncos, it’s compatible with models equipped with adaptive cruise and front cameras, although Ford admits the view will be slightly hindered. The big slap to the face when stuffing your holiday stockings with this is that it’s only compatible with Ford’s modular steel bumper option. That’s a significant knock compared to the Best Value-winning Rough Country, which can be affixed to even the base model plastic bumpers and double as a steel skid plate. Speaking of value propositions, this product has none unless you consider $3,500 for a Ford-backed winch to be a steal.

Best Bronco Cold-Air Intake K&N 63 Series Aircharger Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: K&N Engineering

K&N Engineering Tune Required: No

No 50-States Legal: No Pros Enclosed box shields from contaminants but has larger inlet

Smoother-flowing intake plumbing

No ECU tune required for operation Cons Maximum gains lie behind a good tune

Pricier choice of intake

Not CARB legal The K&N 63 Series Aircharger is currently one of the few power-adding accessories for your Bronco, but it’s hands-down the best. Available for four- and six-cylinder engines, this product blows the rivaling Roush Series R intake out of the water by including an enlarged air inlet and smoother-flowing plumbing. Some retailers quote an increase of nine horsepower as is, which would be about on par with other cold air intakes compatible with factory tunes. It’s also one of the easiest accessories to install, with only basic hand tools necessary, and having a washable and reusable air filter is always the cherry on top. Of course, maximum performance benefit lies beyond a proper ECU tune to pair, which isn’t currently as commonplace on the Bronco market as it is with Mustangs and F-150s. Actually, being a full intake with new plumbing rather than some slap-on filter — cough, Roush, cough — means that prices are inflated by tens of dollars. Additionally, unlike the more straightforward filter swaps, this full intake is not CARB legal.

Best Bronco Mud-Terrain Tires BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich Tire Type: Off-road maximum traction

Off-road maximum traction Speed Rating: R Pros Elevated off-road prowess for extreme terrains

Armored sidewalls with notched tread shoulders

Overall refinement is pleasant for its class

Strong on-road handling and braking for its class Cons Elevated noise and harshness versus all-terrains, including OEM tires

Ho-hum winter traction

Painfully pricey The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 will serve as a stellar upgrade for even the mighty Sasquatch package and First Edition models. All-terrains and milder mud tires are commonplace on most Broncos, with Bronco Raptors and Wildtraks donning T/A KO2s and even the Sasquatch’s relatively tame Goodyear Territory mud terrains. The BFG storms onto trails with stone ejectors, wider grooves, and more a hulking tread pattern that bleeds onto the shoulders to form BFG’s Traction-Armor Sidewall Sculpture. Dry traction is surprisingly strong for its class, as is the pleasant on-road refinement, perfect for long hauls, although winter traction is about as poor as one would expect for the class. While it’s a class leader for mud tires, road noise, winter traction, and ride will all take some degree of penalty versus a majority of all-terrains, especially the OEM choices. Being gargantuan Tonka tires on an SUV, it’s also one pricey consumable. A set for a Bronco Sasquatch or First Edition, including the spare, will quickly blitz past the two-grand mark.

Best Bronco Interior Accessory WeatherTech Floorliner Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: WeatherTech

WeatherTech Materials: Tri-extruded plastic

Tri-extruded plastic Liners Per Kit: 3 Pros Additional weatherproofing for your interior

Channels to hold debris and fluids

Removable for easy cleaning Cons One of the more expensive options for floor mats

Some may find the material annoyingly slippery WeatherTech Floorliners are among the best interior accessories you can add to any car, and it’s a crime it’s not optional on the Bronco. Sure, some Broncos have that flushable rubber floor, but Floorliners simplify the cleaning process and save the drain plug as the last resort with an all-weather mat you can easily remove and wash. Reinforced plastic ensures toughness and durability while still being flexible enough to wedge it right where you need it, and deep channels with tall walls capture any fluid and debris. Part of WeatherTech’s claim to fame is its laser scanning of every car’s interior, allowing the company to create a jigsaw puzzle of a floor mat that’s guaranteed to be a perfect fit. There’s not much to complain about with WeatherTech mats besides a steep price that’s well above lesser mats. Sure, dealerships will sell owners factory all-weather mats for similar money before they even drive off the lot, but they often lack the level of protection afforded by the Floorliner’s towering walls. Speaking from personal experience, the tri-extruded plastic is also a slippery foe, and some owners may find it cumbersome to drive with certain shoes.

Best Bronco Recovery Accessor Smittybilt All Element Ramps Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Smittybilt Automotive Group

Smittybilt Automotive Group Materials: Nylon-reinforced plastic

Nylon-reinforced plastic Dimensions (L x W): 47 x 13 inches Pros Each ramp can support up to 7,700 pounds

Sharp, far-reaching spikes for grabbing at tire tread

Carrying case included Cons Cheaper options exist A perfect companion for the winches on this guide, Smittybilt’s All Element Ramps are just what you need when that sand dune turns out to be a sand trap. The most aggressive design in the 4 Wheel Parts catalog, the Smittybilt’s spikes and ridges could be described as violent; I’d reckon it can double as a zombie defense weapon. Those protrusions are perfect matches for grabbing onto ultra-aggressive tires and giving them the lifeline they need. Jagged edges at the board's base help them dig into the surface of wherever they’re placed, even proving to be effective on hills with minimal sliding. Thick, nylon-reinforced plastic boards measure nearly four feet long to guarantee your rig gets a bite, and molded-in carrying handles ensure easing carrying to wherever you need them. There’s not much to hate here other than a few more affordable options. However, those cheaper pieces lack the rugged design and surface area of the Smittybilt, and comparable rivals sit at price brackets hundreds of dollars higher.

Best Bronco Wheel RTR Evo 6 Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: RTR Vehicles

RTR Vehicles Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Construction: Flow-formed Pros Aggressive, modern design

Great value among wheels

Flow-formed construction adds strength without adding weight

Available in OEM sizes and larger Cons No beadlocks may deter hardcore adventurers

Requires purchase of tuner-style lug nuts I’m a sucker for an epic-looking set of rollers, and it doesn’t get much better for the money than the RTR Evo 6. Looks are a personal, highly-subjective matter, but just look at these and tell me they’re bad. Born from Vaughn Gittin, Jr.’s lab of trail-worthy trucks and track-capable Mustangs, the Evo 6 sports flow-formed construction for increased strength and minimal weight, a trick that will pay dividends out on the road and the trail. A large hub, thick multi-spoke design, and a reinforced lip further enhance its resiliency to prove it’s for more than just looks. Best of all, for those into a factory look, it’s available in the standard Ford wheel sizes as well as 20-inches. They’re relative bargains for less than $300 a wheel, but you’ll pay in other departments. For example, buying these wheels will necessitate the purchase of tuner-style lug nuts, as the standard Ford lugs are a no-go. A lack of beadlocking may also deter some serious sand crawlers and mud boggers.

Best Bronco Beadlock Wheel Method Racing Wheels 105 Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Method Racing Wheels

Method Racing Wheels Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Construction: Forged Pros Beadlock-capable for gnarly terrain

12-window wheel design and reinforced lip promote durability

Forged construction beats flow-formed in strength without compromising weight

Wheel of choice for SEMA showstoppers and Baja racers alike Cons Forged construction ramps up prices significantly Was the RTR Evo 6 not focused enough for you? If you need some serious trophy truck status for your Bronco, Method Racing Wheels 105 will get you there with some of the best construction in the business. Heck, even the Raptor R Baja truck runs these. Forged construction, the most complicated and expensive there is, beats out flow-formed wheels in terms of strength and weight, and the 105’s durability is further enhanced with a reinforced limit and Method’s iconic 12-window spoke design. Serious off-roaders will take solace in real, functional beadlocks with redundant hardware holes for easy installation. The only serious drawback to the Methods could be its eye-watering price that edges closer to boutique car wheel brands than other truck wheels. Method Racing will sell you one for roughly $425, and that’s ignoring the fact that it’s a discounted price, since they normally sticker for $500 per wheel. On the nitpickier side, those leaning more towards style and flare may find the 105s to be a tad simple and uninteresting.

Our Verdict

I hereby christen Smittybilt’s GEN2 Overlander Tent as our Best Overall for helping Bronco owners capitalize on the overlanding craze without shorting them on quality, amenities, and comfort. It’s just a darn good tent. The Ford Performance by Borla Axle-Back brings up the performance end for delivering a satisfying yet not-too-obnoxious growl under Ford’s warranty. Rough Country’s cost-effective Hidden Winch Mount is a solidly built and wonderfully dapper add-on whose value proposition gets even stronger when paired with either available winch bundle. It’s a nifty and functional piece of recovery gear that’d be at home on any Bronco model.

Things to Consider Before Buying Bronco Accessories

Off-Road Tires

Buyers can moan all they want about how dull and uninteresting those round, black rubber donuts are, but tires are actually as colorful and diverse as a single category can get. No two tires are the same, and some may exhibit better winter traction or on-road refinement than others. Off-road tires, especially mud tires, are typically among the worst performers in the snow, but a handful of M+S (mud and snow) tires far exceed their peers and can survive light snow. Mud tires hone their focus with added goodies such as stronger rubber compounds, stone ejectors, and tread cascading onto the shoulders to act as sidewall guards.

Recovery Gear

This is all that wicked, apocalypse-ready stuff that looks oh-so-pretty strapped to your Bronco, but you hope you never have to use it. Jacks, tow straps, tow hooks, winches, and traction boards all fall under this vast umbrella. Most Bronco models have built-in tow hooks, and the modular steel bumper places them front and center. Winches will help pluck your rig out of sticky situations, and traction boards can assist by giving your tires something rigid to grip.

Performance Upgrades

Here’s all the fun stuff for budding Baja enthusiasts whose idea of off-roading is slaying trails at near-triple-digit speed. Or maybe you just need some extra grunt to offset the weight of your rooftop tent. Either way, any gem from this bin will grant added horsepower and torque for whatever purpose you have in mind. Intakes improve airflow to the engine for cooler, denser combustion air, while new exhausts reduce backpressure and uncork the muted factory tones. Not every item in this realm is legal for use in all states and may require a CARB EO stamp to be labeled as 50-states legal.

Bronco Accessory Pricing

Buckle up because this is going to be one roller coaster of a discussion. With our broad, all-encompassing scope of products, price ranges are all over the place, but it bottoms out at under $180 for the Smittybilt All Element Ramps. That’s not too far off the flow-formed RTR Evo 6 wheels, which start at $266 for a 17-inch wheel. With its more complicated forged construction, a comparably sized Method Racing Wheels 105 starts at nearly twice as much at $425, which is also in line with a single BFGoodrich Mud Terrain T/A KM3. Atop the Less-Than-A-Grand Club is the Rough Country Hidden Winch Mount, which starts at $310 for the mount alone and elevates to $790 when paired with Rough Country’s PRO12000S winch.

Crossing the four-figure threshold is the bespoke WARN kit from Ford, which will set buyers back $3,500, and Ford’s exhausts by Borla slot in at less than half with $1,265 stickers. Smittybilt’s GEN2 Overlander Tent nudges right below at $1,213. MagnaFlow’s Overlander Series cat-back sits at the bottom of this price bracket at roughly $1,100.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: Do cold-air intakes require ECU tunes?

A: In most cases, no, and the few intakes available for the current Broncos are compatible with the factory tune. However, you can still extract the most performance with an ECU tune, either off the shelf from a big-name tuner once available or custom-made at your local speed shop.

Q: Are all intakes and exhausts 50-states legal?

A: No. Due to varying regulations on noise and emissions between states, especially in California, not every part is in compliance. Retailers and parts manufacturers will inform buyers whether the listed part is universally legal or not. Those that are compliant will sport the all-important CARB EO number to denote their status.

Q: Can I use off-road tires in the snow?