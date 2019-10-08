Best Motorcycle Tire Repair Kits: Fix Punctures Quickly

Fix an unexpected tire puncture with these top motorcycle tire repair kits

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It can be frustrating to get a tire puncture, particularly if you're on a road trip or in the middle of an off-roading adventure. Fortunately, you can quickly get back on your bike if you have a motorcycle tire repair kit on hand. They’re very affordable, and many of them are portable. Check out our buying guide below to find the best motorcycle tire repair kits available. 

  • Best Overall
    Boulder Tools Heavy-Duty Tire Repair Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This kit can be used on motorcycles, ATVs, cars, and more. It includes 56 pieces that are contained in a sturdy and portable carrying case with easy-to-use instructions.
    Pros
    Pros
    All the items in the kit are of professional quality, and the tools have solid, metal handles. It's great for emergencies and is easy and inexpensive to make a repair.
    Cons
    Cons
    The handles on the tools may easily break. The rubber tire plugs are packaged between clear plastic and may be very sticky, making them hard to remove from the plastic.
  • Best Value
    TOOLL Tire Repair Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This kit includes a T-handle insert tool, a T-handle spiral probe tool, “L” hex key, jar of lubricant, self-vulcanizing repair plugs, tire valve stems, and a  four-way valve stem tool.
    Pros
    Pros
    The tools are sturdy, and the plugs are good quality. The “T” handle is made of heavy steel and feels good in your hand. It's an excellent value for the price.
    Cons
    Cons
    The kit is not for use on tube tires or sidewall blowouts. The kit is large and may not be portable on some motorcycles, and it doesn’t come with instructions.
  • Honorable Mention
    Secureguard – 66 Pieces Heavy Duty Tire Repair Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The kit includes a T-handle probe, a T-Handle insertion tool, a valve stem repair tool, utility knife, seal lubricant, pliers, gloves, a tire gauge, hex keys, and much more.
    Pros
    Pros
    The tools are made with high-quality metal and feel very smooth in your hands. It contains everything you need to repair a tire.
    Cons
    Cons
    The kit is very large and may be hard to carry on some bikes. It doesn't have a portable air compressor or rubber cement to seal a puncture.

Tips

  • After repairing your tire, it's a good idea to replace it as soon as you can. Safety is a top priority, and you don't want to compromise it by riding long distances on a faulty tire.
  • Many service facilities will not repair a tire, particularly if the puncture is located on the side of the tire, which makes it harder to fix. That’s why it’s good to have your own kit when you need it.
  • If you pump up your tires regularly, you may want a kit that includes a mini air compressor. Alternatively, you can choose a product that includes CO2 cylinders in order to reinflate a tire.

FAQs

Q: Is it safe to patch a motorcycle tire? 

A: It can be if it's done properly and the tire is repaired from the inside. You must plug/patch the tire with a kit that's specifically designed for motorcycles that seals the tire properly. However, not all manufacturers support this kind of correction. If you really want to be safe, it's best to replace the tire.

Q: Should I ride a motorcycle with a flat tire?

A: No. It can cause problems with handling and damage the wheel's rim.  Instead, pull to the side of the road and gently release the throttle. Apply the brake to the wheel that isn't flat, and stop slowly.

Q: How do I know if I have a flat tire?

A: The bike may start to shake or you may feel like you are losing power. You can get a flat tire by riding over a pothole or a loose nail, which can puncture the rubber.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle tire repair kit is the Boulder Tools Heavy-Duty Tire Repair Kit. It includes 56 pieces to change a tire, and all the tools are very high quality. It comes in a portable case and is easy to use.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the BETOOLL Tire Repair Kit.

Let us know what you think about motorcycle tire repair kits in the comment section below. 

MORE TO READ