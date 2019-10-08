Best Motorcycle Tire Repair Kits: Fix Punctures Quickly

Tips

After repairing your tire, it's a good idea to replace it as soon as you can. Safety is a top priority, and you don't want to compromise it by riding long distances on a faulty tire.

Many service facilities will not repair a tire, particularly if the puncture is located on the side of the tire, which makes it harder to fix. That’s why it’s good to have your own kit when you need it.

If you pump up your tires regularly, you may want a kit that includes a mini air compressor. Alternatively, you can choose a product that includes CO2 cylinders in order to reinflate a tire.

FAQs

Q: Is it safe to patch a motorcycle tire?

A: It can be if it's done properly and the tire is repaired from the inside. You must plug/patch the tire with a kit that's specifically designed for motorcycles that seals the tire properly. However, not all manufacturers support this kind of correction. If you really want to be safe, it's best to replace the tire.

Q: Should I ride a motorcycle with a flat tire?

A: No. It can cause problems with handling and damage the wheel's rim. Instead, pull to the side of the road and gently release the throttle. Apply the brake to the wheel that isn't flat, and stop slowly.

Q: How do I know if I have a flat tire?

A: The bike may start to shake or you may feel like you are losing power. You can get a flat tire by riding over a pothole or a loose nail, which can puncture the rubber.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle tire repair kit is the Boulder Tools Heavy-Duty Tire Repair Kit. It includes 56 pieces to change a tire, and all the tools are very high quality. It comes in a portable case and is easy to use.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the BETOOLL Tire Repair Kit.

Let us know what you think about motorcycle tire repair kits in the comment section below.