Best Side Window Deflectors: Enjoy Fresh Air All Year Round

Keep your vehicle fresh even when it’s raining with these side-window deflectors

By Norah Tarichia
Norah Tarichia

Side-window deflectors allow you to enjoy cool air flowing through your car windows even in bad weather. They typically work by channeling the rainwater and snow from your window. Choosing one that’s perfect for your vehicle may be a bit difficult, so that’s why we have come up with some of the best vents visor options for your consideration. 

  • Best Overall
    Auto Ventshade Side Window Deflector
    Summary
    Four side-window vent visors that direct rain, snow, and wind from the window opening. Recommended for 2007-18 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JKU models.
    Pros
    Prevents heat buildup in parked vehicles.  Protected from UV rays. Allows free flow of fresh air through the windows. Installs in minutes. Made of high-quality material.
    Cons
    Poor packaging. Prone to scratches. May break or crack during installation.
  • Best Value
    Mifeier Wind Deflector
    Summary
    A complete set of sun, wind, snow, and rain deflectors with an outside mounting style. Recommended for 2007-13 Chevy GMC and Silverado and 1500 and 2500 crew cab pickups.
    Pros
    Inexpensive. Appealing dark smoke tint finish. Reduces wind noise. It offers UV protection.  Easy tape-on installation. Made of long-lasting material.
    Cons
    The tape weakens under extreme heat. May blow off. Installs at an awkward angle on some vehicles.
  • Honorable Mention
    Rugged Ridge Deflectors
    Summary
    Front- and rear-window deflectors that offer protection against wind and rain. Recommended for 2016-19 Toyota Tacoma double cabs.
    Pros
    Shatter and scratch-resistant. Stylish OEM finish. Promotes a quiet and smooth ride. Easy to install. UV-resistant design. Great for off-road vehicles.
    Cons
    Fitting issues with some vehicle models. May whistle during high-speed driving. May deform under intense heat. 

Tips

  • When washing your vehicle, take care not to damage or accidentally uninstall the side-window deflector, especially if it’s installed with adhesive tape. Use gentle detergents that won’t weaken the tape, and do not scrub the vent visor. 
  • If the color on your side-window visor starts to fade, consider using a trim restorer to restore the dark color of the plastic. It will also enhance its protection capabilities against UV rays. 
  • Consider hiring a professional to install the rain deflectors. Installing the deflectors at the wrong angle could cause you more problems, including rainwater being channeled into your car and constant hissing and whistling from the deflectors. 

FAQs

Q: Are side-window deflectors car wash safe?

A: It’s rare for a side-window deflector to come out during an automatic car wash, but it also depends on the quality of the product. If it’s made of tough acrylic material, then it can hold up to a car wash. You shouldn’t take them out every time you wash your car, since you might weaken the tape and deform the deflector. 

Q: Do side-window deflectors keep the window clean?

A: The deflector doesn’t protect the window from dust or dirt, but it prevents droplets of rain and snow from falling into your car. It will mostly protect the top part of your window, and that’s why you can roll down the windows to a certain degree when it's raining. The wider the deflector, the more protection it offers. 

Q: Are all side-window deflectors universal?

A: Unlike most car accessories, side-window deflectors are designed to fit specific car years, makes, and models. They are not made as universal fits, since cars come with different door shapes and sizes, and it’s hard to get one that fits all. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Auto Ventshade Side Window Deflector. It offers OEM-quality performance and keeps you effectively protected from rain, snow, and harmful UV rays as you drive. It also minimizes wind noise to promote a more relaxing ride. 

You could also choose the Mifeier Wind Deflector, which is a cheaper option. 

