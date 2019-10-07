Best Side Window Deflectors: Enjoy Fresh Air All Year Round

Tips

When washing your vehicle, take care not to damage or accidentally uninstall the side-window deflector, especially if it’s installed with adhesive tape. Use gentle detergents that won’t weaken the tape, and do not scrub the vent visor.

If the color on your side-window visor starts to fade, consider using a trim restorer to restore the dark color of the plastic. It will also enhance its protection capabilities against UV rays.

Consider hiring a professional to install the rain deflectors. Installing the deflectors at the wrong angle could cause you more problems, including rainwater being channeled into your car and constant hissing and whistling from the deflectors.

FAQs

Q: Are side-window deflectors car wash safe?

A: It’s rare for a side-window deflector to come out during an automatic car wash, but it also depends on the quality of the product. If it’s made of tough acrylic material, then it can hold up to a car wash. You shouldn’t take them out every time you wash your car, since you might weaken the tape and deform the deflector.

Q: Do side-window deflectors keep the window clean?

A: The deflector doesn’t protect the window from dust or dirt, but it prevents droplets of rain and snow from falling into your car. It will mostly protect the top part of your window, and that’s why you can roll down the windows to a certain degree when it's raining. The wider the deflector, the more protection it offers.

Q: Are all side-window deflectors universal?

A: Unlike most car accessories, side-window deflectors are designed to fit specific car years, makes, and models. They are not made as universal fits, since cars come with different door shapes and sizes, and it’s hard to get one that fits all.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Auto Ventshade Side Window Deflector. It offers OEM-quality performance and keeps you effectively protected from rain, snow, and harmful UV rays as you drive. It also minimizes wind noise to promote a more relaxing ride.

You could also choose the Mifeier Wind Deflector, which is a cheaper option.