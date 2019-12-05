Best In-Channel Vent Visors: Improve Ventilation in Your Vehicle
Well-designed vent visors keep water, wind, and sun rays away
- Best OverallGoodyear In-Channel Vent VisorsSummarySummary
If you are looking for quality vent visors that will let you drive comfortably in rainy, snowy, icy, and windy conditions, the Goodyear Vent Visor is ideal. It features a durable, shatterproof polycarbonate material that will not crack, break, or chip, ensuring years of service. It fits Chevy 2014-2018, most Silverado 2015-2019 models, and GMC Sierra 2014-2018 models.ProsPros
It is a perfect fit, water-resistant, and easy to install. Its design gives a sleek appearance to your vehicle. It's great color matches all vehicles and provides sun protection without fading.ConsCons
It is not a universal fit. After installation, you have to close the window for 72 hours, which is not convenient for everyone.
- Best ValueAuto Ventshade In-Channel Vent visorsSummarySummary
If you want a cheaper option, Auto Ventshade leads the way. This vent visor is custom made with precision to fit perfectly, allowing fresh air to naturally circulate through partially open windows while keeping the wind out. It fits 2007-2014 Chevrolet; GMC Avalanche; Silverado 1500,2500, and 3500; Suburban 1500 and 2500; Sierra 1500; Sierra 2500 and 3500; and Yukon Xl.ProsPros
It is tinted and reinforced with acrylic, making it UV- and scratch-resistant as well as car wash safe. Its sleek and streamlined appearance improves your vehicle aerodynamics. Also, it has a limited lifetime warranty.ConsCons
Out of a set, there may be one that does not fit properly. If it is not fixed properly, it may fall off. Also, it does not fit all models.
- Honorable MentionCLIM ART in-Channel Vent VisorsSummarySummary
This vent visor makes your ride more enjoyable, allowing you to open the windows and let the breeze in without worrying about wind, snow, rain, or the blazing sunshine. It is constructed with sturdy and shatterproof dark-colored PC plastic to prevent cracking, breaking, or bending.ProsPros
It features a smart, streamlined design that will add to the look of your car. It features in-channel 3M tape for extra grip to avoid falling off. It is backed by a lifetime warranty and is durable.ConsCons
This particular vent visor fits only Toyota 2016-2019 Tacoma Double Cab. However, you can get the same brand that fits your model. The adhesive in the groove is not strong enough.