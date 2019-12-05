Best In-Channel Vent Visors: Improve Ventilation in Your Vehicle

Well-designed vent visors keep water, wind, and sun rays away

By Robert Kimathi

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Proper air circulation in your car makes driving comfortable and enjoyable. One of the cheapest and easiest ways to promote ventilation in your vehicle is to install vent visors. These gadgets make it possible to crack the window a few inches, allowing a cool breeze inside, while keeping the wind and the rain out. We have reviewed three of the best in-channel vent visors on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Goodyear  In-Channel Vent Visors 
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    If you are looking for quality vent visors that will let you drive comfortably in rainy, snowy, icy, and windy conditions, the Goodyear Vent Visor is ideal. It features a durable, shatterproof polycarbonate material that will not crack, break, or chip, ensuring years of service. It fits Chevy 2014-2018, most Silverado 2015-2019 models, and GMC Sierra 2014-2018 models.

    Pros
    Pros

    It is a perfect fit, water-resistant, and easy to install. Its design gives a sleek appearance to your vehicle. It's great color matches all vehicles and provides sun protection without fading.

    Cons
    Cons

    It is not a universal fit. After installation, you have to close the window for 72 hours, which is not convenient for everyone.

  • Best Value
    Auto Ventshade In-Channel Vent visors
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    If you want a cheaper option, Auto Ventshade leads the way. This vent visor is custom made with precision to fit perfectly, allowing fresh air to naturally circulate through partially open windows while keeping the wind out. It fits 2007-2014 Chevrolet; GMC Avalanche; Silverado 1500,2500, and 3500; Suburban 1500 and 2500; Sierra 1500; Sierra 2500 and 3500; and Yukon Xl.

    Pros
    Pros

    It is tinted and reinforced with acrylic, making it UV- and scratch-resistant as well as car wash safe. Its sleek and streamlined appearance improves your vehicle aerodynamics. Also, it has a limited lifetime warranty.

    Cons
    Cons

    Out of a set, there may be one that does not fit properly. If it is not fixed properly, it may fall off. Also, it does not fit all models.

  • Honorable Mention
    CLIM ART in-Channel Vent Visors
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This vent visor makes your ride more enjoyable, allowing you to open the windows and let the breeze in without worrying about wind, snow, rain, or the blazing sunshine. It is constructed with sturdy and shatterproof dark-colored PC plastic to prevent cracking, breaking, or bending.

    Pros
    Pros

    It features a smart, streamlined design that will add to the look of your car. It features in-channel 3M tape for extra grip to avoid falling off. It is backed by a lifetime warranty and is durable.

    Cons
    Cons

    This particular vent visor fits only Toyota 2016-2019 Tacoma Double Cab. However, you can get the same brand that fits your model. The adhesive in the groove is not strong enough.

Tips

  • Most vent visors are not universal. Look for the correct one that fits perfectly with your model. Since they are made to fit comfortably without any modification, it is vital to ensure it’s the right size for your car or truck.
  • Before buying a set of vent visors, see how they are installed on your vehicle. Some need adhesive, while others fit on the window channels. In-channel vent visors are recommended since they do not stain your vehicle and they are easy to remove.
  • Other factors to consider before buying vent visors are how tough and sturdy they are when rock debris hit them as well as how durable they are in a car wash.

FAQs

Q: What do vent visors do?

A: Vent visors allow you to open your car window for air circulation while preventing rain and wind from entering your car. They also act as a sun shield and prevent water from entering your vehicle when it’s in the car wash.

Q: How do I install a vent visor?

A: In-channel vent visors are designed to perfectly fit onto your car windows’ channels, while tape-on vent visors require adhesive to fix them on the window frame. In both cases, no drilling is involved.

Q: Do vent visors reduce noise?

A: Yes. Vent visors deflect the wind and rain, especially when driving at high speeds. This reduces noise while improving the aerodynamics of your vehicle.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Goodyear  In-Channel Vent Visors. They are water-resistant, fit well, and have an appealing design. 

If you are on a budget, consider the Auto Ventshade In-Channel Vent visors. They are one of the best options, as they work well and are durable.

MORE TO READ