Best Fender Flares: Keep Your Vehicle Clean When Off-Roading

Tips

Clean the fender before attaching a fender flare with double-sided or 3M tape to ensure that it sticks firmly on the wheel well. Ensure that it's dry and smooth before attaching the tape.

Consider purchasing a rust protector/lubricant for the wheel wells and fender flares. The wheel well is frequently exposed to water, rain, mud, and other road elements that may corrode the material.

Some cars are initially designed without fender flares. If that's the case with your vehicle, consider hiring a professional to drill the holes for your new fender flares for a perfect fit.

Be sure to follow the manufacturer's recommendations on how to clean your flares. You can use a plastic cleaner on paint-coated fender flares or wipe it down with a wet rag. Do not use chemical cleaning products as they may corrode your flares.

FAQs

Q: Do fender flares hide rust?

A: Yes. Fender flares hide the rust in the fender and also decorates it. It gives your car a new rugged look, and looks even better on a newly painted car. However, you should note that the rust could spread to the fender flares if left unchecked for a long time. If there’s no way to salvage your rusty fenders, consider buying factory painted fender flares that are more resistant to rust.

Q: Are fender flares compatible with mud flaps?

A: Most fender flares are incompatible with mud flaps. You have to remove your mud flaps if you choose to install fender flares, but fender flares work just as well (if not better) than mud flaps. They offer a wider coverage against debris flung from your tires to the body of your vehicle. Mudflaps mostly protect your undercarriage.

Q: Can I install tires larger than my fender flares?

A: The fender flares will lose their functionality if the tires don’t fit within their “protection space.” Fender flares work best when they form a shelter over your tires to protect your vehicle and other vehicles around you from flying debris. If you buy larger tires, also consider upgrading to larger and wider fender flares that fully cover the tires.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Trim-Lok Fender Flare. It’s a customizable, 25-inch flare that adds extra coverage to your wheel to prevent debris from damaging the paintwork on the sides of your vehicle.

If you want something that can fit in your tight budget, we recommend the Ruien Universal Fender Flares. These are affordable fender flares that are compatible with almost all wide tire vehicles.

Comment on our fender flare review in the section below.