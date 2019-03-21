Best Road Flares: Our Top Picks to Keep Your Car Safe

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. When your car breaks down on the side of the road, it's important to be visible to passing drivers. A critical item for your emergency roadside kit is road flares. Traditional flares are pyrotechnic devices that burn brightly. Today, most people use battery-operated flares instead. Whatever your preference, check out our reviews and recommendations for the best road flares. Best Road Flares Overall: Hokena LED Road Flares Emergency Lights

Best Value Road Flares: Stonepoint Emergency LED Road Flare Kit

Best Road Flares Honorable Mention: 4-Pack LED Road Flares with Storage Bag by Garage Monkey Why Buy Road Flares? Caution others . If your vehicle is disabled, a roadside flare kit will alert other drivers and passersby about the situation. Road flares will give you more space to address whatever problem is plaguing your vehicle.

. If your vehicle is disabled, a roadside flare kit will alert other drivers and passersby about the situation. Road flares will give you more space to address whatever problem is plaguing your vehicle. Create a safety zone . Safety flares for cars can slow traffic and keep it from encroaching on an emergency area. Passing drivers will recognize the significance of the flares and avoid getting close to the scene.

. Safety flares for cars can slow traffic and keep it from encroaching on an emergency area. Passing drivers will recognize the significance of the flares and avoid getting close to the scene. Protect your family and property . Safety is extremely important when you're broken down on the side of the road. If you want to ensure that your loved ones and vehicle are safe, the use of emergency roadside flares will help.

. Safety is extremely important when you're broken down on the side of the road. If you want to ensure that your loved ones and vehicle are safe, the use of emergency roadside flares will help. Be visible . This is particularly important in severe weather conditions. If you're changing a flat tire, coping with windshield wiper issues, etc., make sure to set up highway flares so other drivers can see you.

. This is particularly important in severe weather conditions. If you're changing a flat tire, coping with windshield wiper issues, etc., make sure to set up highway flares so other drivers can see you. Illuminate an area . If you are stuck on the side of the road with very little light, road safety flares can help. They can provide a light source if you do not have access to a flashlight.

. If you are stuck on the side of the road with very little light, road safety flares can help. They can provide a light source if you do not have access to a flashlight. Create a warning signal. If you come across a road hazard, such as a deer carcass or tree branch, highway safety flares will warn other drivers about the hazard. Types Battery-Operated Flares Modern technology has led to the proliferation of battery-operated flares. They are much safer for drivers to use and store than their traditional counterpart pyrotechnic flares. Today’s flares typically require the installation of three AAA batteries. They are very convenient to use as long as the batteries are in working order. Pyrotechnic Flares An old-fashioned flare, also known as a fusee, will typically burn for 10 to 60 minutes with a bright red light. They are pyrotechnic devices and are also called highway flares, road flares, or ground flares. Modern technology has largely eliminated the need for this type of flare, which can cause injury if improperly handled.

Top Brands Heliar Ling Ming Technology Ltd. has owned Heliar since 2015. The company also distributes an emergency roadside kit and other automotive parts and accessories in addition to LED road flares. It sells products in the United States, Japan, Korea, Europe, and South America. One top product is the Heliar LED Road Flares Emergency Disc Roadside Safety Light Flashing Road Beacon. Orion Safety Products Orion Safety Products has been making automotive flares and railway flares (fusees) for nearly a century. Its products are engineered and manufactured in the United States, largely in Indiana and Pennsylvania. A popular item is the Orion Safety Products 3153-08 3-15 Minute Road Flares. Hokena The Hokena name was inspired by the founders' favorite Hawaiian beach, Ho‘okena. The company is solely committed to producing LED Flares for car owners, boat owners, and others who may require them during an emergency. Its top product is the Hokena LED Road Flares Emergency Lights. Pricing Under $20 : You can purchase a decent box of road flares for under $20, particularly if you look for a deal.

: You can purchase a decent box of road flares for under $20, particularly if you look for a deal. $20-$30: Most good-quality road flares fall into this price range. Typically, they include a storage bag, but they don't always come with batteries. Key Features Battery Installation & Life It's important to know what kind of batteries the flares require so you have spares for backup. Also, are the batteries easy to replace or do the flares require special tools? Battery life is also a key factor. It's frustrating to have to continually change the batteries, particularly if you forget to do so and get stuck in an emergency. Other Considerations Number in the Kit : Most roadside flare kits include three beacons, but there are some that have as many as four or six. Three are adequate for an emergency roadside kit, but the more you have at your disposal, the more protection you can put around your vehicle.

: Most roadside flare kits include three beacons, but there are some that have as many as four or six. Three are adequate for an emergency roadside kit, but the more you have at your disposal, the more protection you can put around your vehicle. Storage Bag : Some companies include storage bags with their roadside flares. This keeps the flares safely secured in the trunk or another part of your vehicle. If you purchase a set of flares without a storage bag, then you have to find something else to keep them in, and it may not protect them as well.

: Some companies include storage bags with their roadside flares. This keeps the flares safely secured in the trunk or another part of your vehicle. If you purchase a set of flares without a storage bag, then you have to find something else to keep them in, and it may not protect them as well. Light Patterns : While steady lights may get a person's attention, a strobe pattern may be even more effective. Many road flares have a variety of modes and light patterns that are hard to ignore. It can be particularly useful in bad weather to have a product that features a variety of lighting patterns.

: While steady lights may get a person's attention, a strobe pattern may be even more effective. Many road flares have a variety of modes and light patterns that are hard to ignore. It can be particularly useful in bad weather to have a product that features a variety of lighting patterns. Waterproofing : It's not unlikely that you will get stuck on the side of the road in bad weather. Flares with good waterproofing will serve you better when they are placed outside, particularly in the freezing cold or pouring rain. It's critical that the flares can protect the batteries inside to ensure they function properly.

: It's not unlikely that you will get stuck on the side of the road in bad weather. Flares with good waterproofing will serve you better when they are placed outside, particularly in the freezing cold or pouring rain. It's critical that the flares can protect the batteries inside to ensure they function properly. Build and Design: Flares that are cheaply made are less likely to last very long. If they are too flimsy, they may not hold to the road very well or maintain a charge. Look for road flares that have solid construction so they can withstand bad weather and still function if they are run over by a vehicle. Best Road Flares Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Road Flares Overall: Hokena LED Road Flares Emergency Lights

Hokena's Roadside Warning Car Safety Flare Kit includes a storage bag and pre-installed AAA batteries in its LED safety lights. The kit also features battery replacement tools, a 2-in-1 glass window breaker, and a seat belt cutter. The flares feature earth magnets so they can be secured to the side of your truck or RV. There is a lifetime warranty for the flares. The lights are very bright, and the various lighting modes are useful in an emergency. The mode you used last stays in its memory in case you want to use the same mode again. The orange plastic material on the flares is slightly soft and rubberized, making them impact-resistant in the event they're run over by a passing car or emergency vehicle. The storage case is good in quality and has space for nine extra batteries inside. One downside is it's difficult to see the strobe function or other modes in daylight. The lights aren’t bright enough to be seen in direct sunlight from a distance. The flares may also move if a large vehicle blows by them. Best Value Road Flares: Stonepoint Emergency LED Road Flare Kit

This kit includes three LED emergency beacons and a bag for storing them. The lights will run for 20 hours in steady mode or 60 hours in flash mode. They are small, lightweight, and crush-resistant for up to a 6,000-pound vehicle. The flares are easy to use, emit a bright light, and are highly visible from a good distance. Rechargeable batteries will also work in the beacons. For storage, the included bag is small and compact. The magnets on the flares are strong and stick well to steel-bodied vehicles. There are only two modes: flash and steady. The three AAA alkaline batteries required for each beacon are not included in the kit, so battery installation and removal may be challenging. The lights may also accidentally turn on while they are in the pouch, killing the battery life. Best Road Flares Honorable Mention: 4-Pack LED Road Flares with Storage Bag by Garage Monkey

