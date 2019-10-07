Best Starting Fluid for Diesel Engines: Avoid Getting Stranded

Tips

Not all starting fluids are suitable for diesel engines. Make sure the product you purchase is compatible with your engine, so you don't accidentally put fluid meant for gasoline engines into your vehicle.

Be particularly careful if your engine is flooded. Some products can be used in a flooded engine, while others cannot. Be sure to read the directions carefully before attempting to put starter fluid in a flooded engine.

The more ether a product contains, the easier it will be to create a spark that is needed to start the engine. High-ether fluids work best in very cold or humid conditions. However, they also tend to be more volatile.

FAQs

Q: Can I use starting fluid on my diesel engine if it has glow plugs?

A: We do not recommend using starting fluid on a diesel engine with glow plugs or preheat systems unless a product specifically says you can. The starting fluid can pre-ignite, which can hurt you as well as the engine.

Q: How do I use starter fluid?

A: Hold the can's nozzle about 12 inches away from your vehicle’s air intake. Spray it for about two seconds, and then try to start the engine.

Q: Does starting fluid contain upper cylinder lubricant?

A: It depends on the product. Some starting fluid for diesel engines do contain this feature, while others do not. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s specifications before you purchase the product.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best starting fluid for diesel engines is Prestone Premium Starting Fluid.

It works almost immediately to start your engine, even in extremely low temperatures.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider Motor Medic Thrust Starting Fluid.

Tell us about your favorite starting fluid products in the comment section below.