2022 Lexus ES: Finally, Actual Touchscreens You Can Use Without the Trackpad

It's mid-cycle refresh time for Lexus' mid-size sedan because the 2022 ES is coming with a slightly different look and updated tech.
The most notable change here would probably be this car's new infotainment screens that sit atop a more "streamlined" dash design. Just like it did with the IS, Lexus is bringing the display—eight or 12.3 inches big depending on how much money you spend—forward and making it an actual touchscreen. Last year's model forced you to use the company's less-than-ideal touchpad to navigate the system and said pad is still present on this new 2022 model if you'd like to continue using it for whatever reason.
Sidenote: Lexus' literature for this car somewhat hilariously refers to these new infotainment screens as "color multimedia displays." As if it thinks we'd all assume them to be black-and-white if it didn't specifically call out the fact that they are indeed in glorious technicolor.
Rounding out the tech upgrades is standard Lexus Safety System 2.5+, the company's ADAS that now incorporates Intersection Turning Assist and Emergency Steering Assist. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control can now come to and set off from a stop, assist in overtaking slower cars, and make use of Curve Speed Reduction, a function that, as you may have already worked out, slows the car down an appropriate amount when it encounters a curve in the highway.