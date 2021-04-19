2022 Lexus ES: Finally, Actual Touchscreens You Can Use Without the Trackpad

It's mid-cycle refresh time for Lexus' mid-size sedan because the 2022 ES is coming with a slightly different look and updated tech.

The most notable change here would probably be this car's new infotainment screens that sit atop a more "streamlined" dash design. Just like it did with the IS, Lexus is bringing the display—eight or 12.3 inches big depending on how much money you spend—forward and making it an actual touchscreen. Last year's model forced you to use the company's less-than-ideal touchpad to navigate the system and said pad is still present on this new 2022 model if you'd like to continue using it for whatever reason.