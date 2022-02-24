New Morgan Super 3 Dumps the Wood Frame, Gets Ford Three-Cylinder Engine

Rejoice, fans of cars with an odd number of wheels, because Morgan has just unveiled the successor to its famous 3 Wheeler: the Morgan Super 3.

Said to be the company's first clean-sheet design in 22 years (the last one was the Aero 8 that came out in 2000), the cast-aluminum Super 3 is apparently the first-ever monocoque Morgan. That bonded aluminum one-piece frame is not only lighter, stiffer, and safer, but it also allows for a more spacious cabin area.

Under the h-, er, behind the front lamps, the three-wheeled Morgan now uses a car engine mounted in-board instead of an exposed bike one, like before. Replacing the S&S 2.0-liter V-twin that powered the 3 Wheeler is a 1.5-liter, 118-hp, 110-pound-feet, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine sourced from Ford. This engine sits behind the front axle, technically making the Super 3 a front-mid-engined, three-wheel car, and I'm not sure there are many things cooler than that.