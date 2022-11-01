What Would You Do With 1,500 HP? Dodge’s Crate Engines Have an Answer

Mopar enthusiasts rejoice. Dodge is adding two new crate engine series' to its Direct Connection lineup of performance parts: the Hellephant and HurriCrate. Both engines will make their debut Nov. 1-4, at Sema and the most powerful new crate engine will make 1,500 horsepower.

In each series of the crate engines, Dodge will offer several versions. There are four Hellephant engine variants and they're given simple alphanumeric names, based on their block material and fuel type. So Hellephant engines that start with "A" have aluminum blocks, while engines that start with "C" have cast iron blocks. Then if the number to follow is "30" that means the engine runs on premium fuel but if the number is "170" then it runs on E85 (or the "proof" of each fuel). Here's the lineup of Hellephant engines:

A30 Hellephant : The A30 426 cubic-inch, aluminum block, bored and stroked Gen III supercharged Hemi V8 engine. It has forged aluminum pistons, 4340 H-beam rods, and a 3.17-inch supercharger pulley to help it make 1,000 horsepower on premium fuel.

: The A30 426 cubic-inch, aluminum block, bored and stroked Gen III supercharged Hemi V8 engine. It has forged aluminum pistons, 4340 H-beam rods, and a 3.17-inch supercharger pulley to help it make 1,000 horsepower on premium fuel. A170 Hellephant : The A170 uses the same aluminum block as the A30 but uses an upgraded fuel system and can run E85 ethanol, which bumps its power to 1,100 horsepower.

: The A170 uses the same aluminum block as the A30 but uses an upgraded fuel system and can run E85 ethanol, which bumps its power to 1,100 horsepower. C30 Hellephant : The C30 is a new 376 cubic-inch cast iron block engine with a 3.0-liter IHI supercharger that makes around 900 horsepower on premium fuel.

: The C30 is a new 376 cubic-inch cast iron block engine with a 3.0-liter IHI supercharger that makes around 900 horsepower on premium fuel. C170 Hellephant: The C170 has the same cast iron block but again gets an upgraded fuel system to run E85 and can put out 1,000 horsepower.

The new crate engine series is the HurriCrate, which is based on the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six "Hurricane" engine seen in the new Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer. The HurriCrate engine series is a bit more high-tech than the Hellephant, with two turbochargers and direct injection, though it makes less power. There are only two different versions of the HelliCrate engines, though, and they're named "Cat." Get it, like hurricane categories?

Cat 1 HelliCrate : The Cat 1 Hellicrate uses the Hurricane's two standard turbochargers to make 22 psi of boost. It has forged aluminum pistons, a 9:5:1 compression ratio, dual high-pressure direct-injection pumps actuated by a chain-driven shaft, and a water-to-air intercooler. It makes 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque.

: The Cat 1 Hellicrate uses the Hurricane's two standard turbochargers to make 22 psi of boost. It has forged aluminum pistons, a 9:5:1 compression ratio, dual high-pressure direct-injection pumps actuated by a chain-driven shaft, and a water-to-air intercooler. It makes 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. Cat 3 HelliCrate: For Cat 3, the HelliCrate gets upgraded Garrett turbochargers capable of 26 psi of boost and dual water-cooled exhaust manifolds, integrated into the cylinder head. Both of which help it make 550 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

A new addition to the Direct Connection line of performance engines is a Hemi V8 with 1,500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque, offered by a longtime Dodge partner DSR Performance.

Dodge's Direct Connection has been enthusiasts' source for factory-backed performance parts since the '70s and are available through Dodge "Power Broker" dealers. Power Brokers are trained to sell and install Dodge's Direct Connection performance parts. If you get your performance parts installed on your new car by a Power Broker, the car will even retain its factory 36-month/36,000-mile warranty.