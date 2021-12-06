United Airlines Flew a Passenger Flight With Sustainable Aviation Fuel. What’s Next?

But even without those vital steps to make widespread adoption possible, the fact that there's a drop-in fuel for airliners that will reduce their emissions by a claimed three-quarters while maintaining existing performance is amazing. Even though it was demonstrated on a single flight with a single engine, this has major implications for not only the airline industry but the planet as a whole. Cleaner air is good for everyone.

The next steps are pretty straightforward; start flying airliners on 100 percent renewable fuel, and not just on one engine. Airbus already did this with an A350 in late November, calling the results "promising." However, Airbus held very short test flights intended primarily to measure performance and emissions, not carry passengers.

The key will be to get this fuel approved for use without being blended with conventional aviation fuel, as is required by airlines now. Once that happens and all of the necessary support from government and industry alike is in place, you might see yourself flying on a jet that's far cleaner than anything that came before it.

